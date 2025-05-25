Home
Real Madrid Appoints Club Legend Xabi Alonso As New Head Coach For Three Seasons Starting June 1

Real Madrid appoints club legend Xabi Alonso as head coach on a three-year contract, replacing Carlo Ancelotti. Official presentation to be held Monday.

Real Madrid Appoints Club Legend Xabi Alonso As New Head Coach For Three Seasons Starting June 1


Spanish football giants Real Madrid have officially confirmed the appointment of Xabi Alonso as the club’s new head coach, starting June 1, TYH2025, on a three-year contract that will run until June 30, 2028.

Alonso will replace Carlo Ancelotti, who is set to take over the Brazil national team following the conclusion of the La Liga 2024–25 season.

In an official club statement released on Sunday, Real Madrid said: “Real Madrid CF announces that Xabi Alonso will be Real Madrid’s manager for the next three seasons, from June 1, 2025, to June 30, 2028.”

The club hailed Alonso as “one of the greatest legends” of both Real Madrid and world football, highlighting his impressive record during his time as a player at the Santiago Bernabéu.

“He wore our shirt in 236 official matches between 2009 and 2014. During that time, he won six titles: the tenth European Cup in Lisbon, one European Super Cup, one La Liga title, two Copa del Rey titles, and one Spanish Super Cup.”

Beyond his club success, Alonso boasts a stellar international career with Spain, earning 113 caps and winning the FIFA World Cup in 2010, and back-to-back UEFA European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

Alonso began his coaching career with Real Madrid’s youth setup.

“Xabi Alonso began his coaching career at Real Madrid’s youth academy, managing the U14 A team during the 2018-2019 season, where he won the League and the Champions Tournament.”

His coaching credentials skyrocketed during his tenure at Bayer Leverkusen, where he led the German club to unprecedented success, clinching the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and German Super Cup titles over three seasons.

Real Madrid also confirmed that Alonso’s official presentation as head coach will take place on Monday at Real Madrid City, the club’s training facility.

The return of Alonso, now recognized globally as one of the most promising and tactically astute managers, marks a new era for the club. Fans and pundits alike anticipate an exciting period under the leadership of one of their most decorated midfield maestros turned modern coaching mastermind.

