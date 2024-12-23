Parts of Delhi-NCR experienced light rainfall on Monday morning, but the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital remained in the ‘severe’ category, with a reading of 410, showing no improvement. On Sunday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted overcast conditions with light rain, alongside maximum and minimum temperatures expected at 20°C and […]

Parts of Delhi-NCR experienced light rainfall on Monday morning, but the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital remained in the ‘severe’ category, with a reading of 410, showing no improvement.

On Sunday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted overcast conditions with light rain, alongside maximum and minimum temperatures expected at 20°C and 8°C, respectively.

The previous day, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 24.1°C, which was three degrees above the seasonal norm, and a minimum of 7.3°C, considered normal for this time of year.

The weather forecast indicates possible rainfall in the region after Christmas, between December 26 and 28, due to the combined effects of a western disturbance and a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

On Sunday afternoon, the AQI returned to the ‘severe’ category with a reading of 406 after briefly improving to the ‘very poor’ category. The worsening air quality has been attributed to low temperatures and reduced wind speeds, which have hampered the dispersal of pollutants.

The severe pollution levels have persisted since December 16, when air quality first deteriorated significantly.

Earlier in December, the city experienced some respite as six days saw air quality categorized as ‘moderate.’ This was a brief improvement following a highly polluted November, during which the AQI consistently remained in the ‘poor’ category or worse.

Currently, Delhi remains under Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which enforces the strictest anti-pollution measures. These include restrictions on construction activities and the entry of non-essential polluting trucks into the city. GRAP outlines four air quality stages: Stage I (‘Poor,’ AQI 201-300), Stage II (‘Very Poor,’ AQI 301-400), Stage III (‘Severe,’ AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (‘Severe Plus,’ AQI above 450).