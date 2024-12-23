Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Real-Time Air Pollution: What Is Delhi’s AQI After Light Rain As Temperature Drops To 9 Degrees Celsius

Parts of Delhi-NCR experienced light rainfall on Monday morning, but the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital remained in the ‘severe’ category, with a reading of 410, showing no improvement. On Sunday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted overcast conditions with light rain, alongside maximum and minimum temperatures expected at 20°C and […]

Real-Time Air Pollution: What Is Delhi’s AQI After Light Rain As Temperature Drops To 9 Degrees Celsius

Parts of Delhi-NCR experienced light rainfall on Monday morning, but the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital remained in the ‘severe’ category, with a reading of 410, showing no improvement.

On Sunday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted overcast conditions with light rain, alongside maximum and minimum temperatures expected at 20°C and 8°C, respectively.

The previous day, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 24.1°C, which was three degrees above the seasonal norm, and a minimum of 7.3°C, considered normal for this time of year.

The weather forecast indicates possible rainfall in the region after Christmas, between December 26 and 28, due to the combined effects of a western disturbance and a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

On Sunday afternoon, the AQI returned to the ‘severe’ category with a reading of 406 after briefly improving to the ‘very poor’ category. The worsening air quality has been attributed to low temperatures and reduced wind speeds, which have hampered the dispersal of pollutants.

The severe pollution levels have persisted since December 16, when air quality first deteriorated significantly.

Earlier in December, the city experienced some respite as six days saw air quality categorized as ‘moderate.’ This was a brief improvement following a highly polluted November, during which the AQI consistently remained in the ‘poor’ category or worse.

Currently, Delhi remains under Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which enforces the strictest anti-pollution measures. These include restrictions on construction activities and the entry of non-essential polluting trucks into the city. GRAP outlines four air quality stages: Stage I (‘Poor,’ AQI 201-300), Stage II (‘Very Poor,’ AQI 301-400), Stage III (‘Severe,’ AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (‘Severe Plus,’ AQI above 450).

ALSO READ: GST Council Meeting: 18% Tax On Popcorn, List Of Things That Become More Expensive And Cheaper

Filed under

Delhi AQI delhi pollution GRAP 4 Trending news

Advertisement

Also Read

National Farmers’ Day 2024: History Of Kisan Diwas, Significance And More

National Farmers’ Day 2024: History Of Kisan Diwas, Significance And More

Will Donald Trump Handover His Presidency To Elon Musk? President-Elect Retorts, ‘Not Happening’

Will Donald Trump Handover His Presidency To Elon Musk? President-Elect Retorts, ‘Not Happening’

Tragic Accident: Drunk Truck Driver Crushes 9 People Sleeping On Footpath, 3 Killed On The Spot, Driver Arrested

Tragic Accident: Drunk Truck Driver Crushes 9 People Sleeping On Footpath, 3 Killed On The...

Bharat Progress Report 2024: D. Gukesh Becomes Youngest-Ever World Chess Champion

Bharat Progress Report 2024: D. Gukesh Becomes Youngest-Ever World Chess Champion

Delhi-NCR Weather Alert: Heavy Rain And Chilly Cold Expected This Week

Delhi-NCR Weather Alert: Heavy Rain And Chilly Cold Expected This Week

Entertainment

MTV Hustle 4 Crowns Lashcurry As The Ultimate Hip-Hop Champion

MTV Hustle 4 Crowns Lashcurry As The Ultimate Hip-Hop Champion

Watch: CCTV Reveals Cops Escorts Allu Arjun Out Of Sandhya Theatre Amid Stampede-Like Situation

Watch: CCTV Reveals Cops Escorts Allu Arjun Out Of Sandhya Theatre Amid Stampede-Like Situation

WATCH | Tomatoes Thrown, Protest Outside Allu Arjun’s Home Over Pushpa 2 Tragedy

WATCH | Tomatoes Thrown, Protest Outside Allu Arjun’s Home Over Pushpa 2 Tragedy

Excited For Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’? Here’s Everything You Need To Know: Dual Role, Star Cast, And Release Date

Excited For Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’? Here’s Everything You Need To Know: Dual Role, Star

Game Changer: When A 52-Second Scene Featuring Ram Charan Leaked On Internet – WATCH HERE!

Game Changer: When A 52-Second Scene Featuring Ram Charan Leaked On Internet – WATCH HERE!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox