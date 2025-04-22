Reality Check, Who Hit First? New Video In DRDO Wing Commander Assault Case Out

Home
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
In a case that initially sparked outrage on social media, new evidence has surfaced showing that both parties were involved in a physical altercation during an incident in Bengaluru involving a serving Indian Air Force couple and a biker.

In a case that initially sparked outrage on social media, new evidence has surfaced showing that both parties were involved in a physical altercation during an incident in Bengaluru involving a serving Indian Air Force couple and a biker. The clash, now confirmed by the police to be a road rage incident, took place early morning in the CV Raman Nagar area.

Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose, who was on his way to the airport with his wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita Bose, had earlier released a video showing himself with a bloodied face, claiming they were attacked by a biker who abused them after noticing a DRDO sticker on their car. He alleged the man hit him on the head with a key and later tried to smash their car with a stone.

However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Devaraj D clarified that the incident was not a targeted attack against defence personnel or outsiders, but a case of mutual aggression. “Both sides attacked each other. The accused has filed a counter-complaint as well,” the officer said.

CCTV footage from the area revealed that the Wing Commander also physically confronted the biker, identified as Vikas Kumar, grabbing his neck and punching him. The video shows bystanders attempting to separate the two as the situation escalated on the pavement.

Squadron Leader Madhumita has alleged in her complaint that the biker rode rashly and then stopped them, initiating the confrontation. She said the biker hit her husband after recognising his association with DRDO, making aggressive remarks about “Kannada land.”

Wing Commander Bose suffered head injuries, but had to leave for the airport before filing an FIR. Police later contacted the DRDO quarters and registered a case based on Madhumita’s complaint. Investigations are underway with multiple video clips serving as key evidence in determining accountability.

