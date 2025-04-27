Recalling Champaran Satyagraha, Where Bihar’s Boy Played A Vital Role In The Movement

In the 121st episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took listeners back to a defining moment from 108 years ago — the Champaran Satyagraha of 1917.

In the 121st episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took listeners back to a defining moment from 108 years ago — the Champaran Satyagraha of 1917. During that period, while the country was fighting for freedom, farmers in Bihar faced severe oppression. British rulers were forcing them to cultivate indigo, which was destroying their lands and leaving them without food. The plight of these farmers found a voice when Mahatma Gandhi arrived in Champaran.

After hearing the farmers’ sufferings, Gandhi’s heart was deeply moved, and from that pain arose a firm resolve. Thus began the Champaran Satyagraha — the first mass movement led by Gandhi in India. It shook the British establishment, compelling them to abolish the law that forced farmers to grow indigo. This victory became a major boost for India’s broader freedom movement.

The Role of Dr. Rajendra Prasad

Prime Minister Modi also remembered the contribution of Bihar’s proud son, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, who later became independent India’s first President. Dr. Prasad worked closely with Gandhi during the Champaran movement and even authored a detailed book on it, which the Prime Minister urged today’s youth to read.

PM Modi further reminded that in just a few days, on May 10, India will observe the anniversary of the First War of Independence — another moment to remember the sacrifices and spirit that built the nation.

