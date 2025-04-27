Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Recalling Champaran Satyagraha, Where Bihar’s Boy Played A Vital Role In The Movement

Recalling Champaran Satyagraha, Where Bihar’s Boy Played A Vital Role In The Movement

In the 121st episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took listeners back to a defining moment from 108 years ago — the Champaran Satyagraha of 1917.

Recalling Champaran Satyagraha, Where Bihar’s Boy Played A Vital Role In The Movement


In the 121st episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took listeners back to a defining moment from 108 years ago — the Champaran Satyagraha of 1917. During that period, while the country was fighting for freedom, farmers in Bihar faced severe oppression. British rulers were forcing them to cultivate indigo, which was destroying their lands and leaving them without food. The plight of these farmers found a voice when Mahatma Gandhi arrived in Champaran.

After hearing the farmers’ sufferings, Gandhi’s heart was deeply moved, and from that pain arose a firm resolve. Thus began the Champaran Satyagraha — the first mass movement led by Gandhi in India. It shook the British establishment, compelling them to abolish the law that forced farmers to grow indigo. This victory became a major boost for India’s broader freedom movement.

The Role of Dr. Rajendra Prasad

Prime Minister Modi also remembered the contribution of Bihar’s proud son, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, who later became independent India’s first President. Dr. Prasad worked closely with Gandhi during the Champaran movement and even authored a detailed book on it, which the Prime Minister urged today’s youth to read.

PM Modi further reminded that in just a few days, on May 10, India will observe the anniversary of the First War of Independence — another moment to remember the sacrifices and spirit that built the nation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Must Read: What Is SACHET App? PM Modi Introduces In Mann Ki Baat, Claims To Help Awaring Natural Calamities

Filed under

Bihar's Champaran Movement mann ki baat

newsx

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Shake-Up Likely: Senthil Balaji To Resign, Ponmudy May Be Removed
Vancouver’s Lapu-Lapu D

What Is the Lapu-Lapu Day Festival, The Filipino Celebration That Was Struck by Violence In...
newsx

Virat Kohli’s Epic Reply To KL Rahul Revealed: Ex-RCB Coach Shares Story Ahead Of RCB...
Bypassing Barriers: How I

Bypassing Barriers: How Indian Goods Enter Pakistan Despite Trade Freeze
The death toll from the p

Death Toll from Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port Explosion Rises to 25
newsx

Recalling Champaran Satyagraha, Where Bihar’s Boy Played A Vital Role In The Movement
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Shake-Up Likely: Senthil Balaji To Resign, Ponmudy May Be Removed

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Shake-Up Likely: Senthil Balaji To Resign, Ponmudy May Be Removed

What Is the Lapu-Lapu Day Festival, The Filipino Celebration That Was Struck by Violence In Vancouver?

What Is the Lapu-Lapu Day Festival, The Filipino Celebration That Was Struck by Violence In...

Virat Kohli’s Epic Reply To KL Rahul Revealed: Ex-RCB Coach Shares Story Ahead Of RCB vs DC Match

Virat Kohli’s Epic Reply To KL Rahul Revealed: Ex-RCB Coach Shares Story Ahead Of RCB...

Bypassing Barriers: How Indian Goods Enter Pakistan Despite Trade Freeze

Bypassing Barriers: How Indian Goods Enter Pakistan Despite Trade Freeze

Death Toll from Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port Explosion Rises to 25

Death Toll from Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port Explosion Rises to 25

Entertainment

How Much Is Suriya Charging To Work With Venky Atluri For His Next Big Project?

How Much Is Suriya Charging To Work With Venky Atluri For His Next Big Project?

Battle Heats Up For The Lead Role Between Ananya Panday And Sreeleela For Sidharth Malhotra’s Next- Who Will The Makers Choose?

Battle Heats Up For The Lead Role Between Ananya Panday And Sreeleela For Sidharth Malhotra’s

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before Her 25th Birthday?

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After