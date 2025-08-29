Recalling India-Pakistan War 1971: When One Indian MiG-21 Took Down Two Pakistani Jets, But…

LIVE TV
In the 1971 India-Pakistan War, Flight Lieutenant Arun Kumar Dutta of the IAF downed two Pakistani F-104 jets with his MiG-21, securing a major aerial victory. The clash boosted India’s morale and earned him the Vir Chakra for bravery.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 29, 2025 12:49:02 IST

It was on December 12, 1971, during the peak of the India-Pakistan war, Indian Air Force jets launched a strong offensive on Pakistani positions along the western front. The mission, supported by MiG-21 fighters of the 29th Squadron, aimed to secure air superiority. Flight Lieutenant Arun Kumar Dutta commanded the MiG-21 escort, ensuring that Pakistani aircraft did not disrupt the Indian strike force. As the attack began, soldiers on both sides witnessed two powerful explosions in the sky, though it was not clear who had carried out the strike.

Flight Lieutenant Dutta Engages Pakistani F-104s

As Indian forces advanced, Flight Lieutenant Dutta detected two Pakistani F-104 Star Fighters approaching the strike formation. Realising their intent, he decided to engage them directly. Using sharp manoeuvres, he placed his MiG-21 behind the enemy jets, making their repeated attacks ineffective. His control of the MiG-21 and quick response left the Pakistani pilots unable to strike. Despite attempts to overpower him, they eventually chose to disengage and retreat, but Flight Lieutenant Dutta did not let them escape easily.

MiG-21 Secures Decisive Victory in Aerial Combat

While the Pakistani F-104s attempted to withdraw, Flight Lieutenant Dutta continued the chase. He fired two missiles from his MiG-21, successfully hitting both enemy aircraft. The strikes brought down the two Pakistani jets, proving the agility and power of the MiG-21 in combat. The wreckage of the downed aircraft fell into the Arabian Sea, marking a significant win for India. The outcome gave a morale boost to Indian forces, while Pakistan faced the setback of losing two advanced fighter jets in the battle.

Vir Chakra Award for Bravery

The success of the MiG-21 in this aerial dogfight became a turning point in the conflict. The Indian Air Force praised Flight Lieutenant Arun Kumar Dutta for his exceptional courage and flying skills. For his bravery and decisive action in downing the two F-104 Star Fighters, the government of India honoured him with the Vir Chakra. His feat not only strengthened India’s air dominance during the war but also became a proud chapter in the history of the Indian Air Force.

(Inputs taken from News18, not plagiarised) 

Tags: Flight Lt Arun Kumar DuttaIndia Pak 1971Vir Chakra

