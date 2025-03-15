Recent Grenade Attacks Raise Security Concerns At Religious Sites

The grenade attack on a temple in Amritsar during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday has sparked fresh concerns over security in Punjab. Unlike previous attacks, which mainly targeted police personnel and their associates, this incident marks the first direct assault on a religious site.

The grenade attack on a temple in Amritsar during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday has sparked fresh concerns over security in Punjab. Unlike previous attacks, which mainly targeted police personnel and their associates, this incident marks the first direct assault on a religious site.

Senior Punjab Police officials in Chandigarh reported that CCTV footage captured two attackers on a motorcycle approaching the Thakurdwara Mandir in the Khandwala area of Amritsar around midnight. The footage shows one of the attackers struggling multiple times before successfully pulling the grenade’s pin and throwing it towards the temple.

A senior police officer suggested that this shift in target indicates a possible change in the strategy of Pakistan-based handlers. “The fact that a temple has been chosen this time as a target shows that there is a change in strategy of the ISI handlers sitting in Pakistan. Till now, the targets were police posts, politically connected people, and a relative of a police official. It seems there is a deliberate effort to incite communal passions in the state,” the official stated.

Chief Minister Responds to Attack

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addressed the incident, describing it as one of several attempts to disturb peace in the state. He pointed out that Punjab’s law and order situation remains stable despite such efforts.

“Drugs, gangsters, extortion are part of it, and there are attempts to show that Punjab has become a disturbed state… During the festival of Holi in other states, the police had to use lathi-charge during processions. But such things do not happen in Punjab… The law and order situation in Punjab is good,” Mann told reporters at an event in Chandigarh.

A Rising Threat: 12 Grenade Attacks in Punjab

Punjab has witnessed an alarming rise in grenade attacks over the past few months, with at least 12 such incidents recorded since November 2024. These attacks have primarily targeted police stations, police posts, and individuals linked to law enforcement and politics.

Some of the key incidents include:

January 9, 2025 : Attack on the Gumtala police post in Amritsar.

: Attack on the Gumtala police post in Amritsar. December 12, 2024 : Grenade attack on Ghania Ke Bangar police station in Batala.

: Grenade attack on Ghania Ke Bangar police station in Batala. December 20, 2024 : Wadala Bangar police post in Gurdaspur targeted.

: Wadala Bangar police post in Gurdaspur targeted. January 15, 2025 : A grenade was lobbed at a liquor trader’s house in Jaintipur, Amritsar.

: A grenade was lobbed at a liquor trader’s house in Jaintipur, Amritsar. January 16, 2025: Attack on a Congress leader’s residence in Batala.

These incidents suggest a pattern of targeting both government institutions and private individuals, possibly for extortion or intimidation.

Investigations and Suspected Perpetrators

Security agencies suspect that Pakistan-based terrorist groups such as Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) are behind these attacks. These groups are believed to be working in collaboration with international gangsters, including Harpreet Singh (alias Happy Passia), who operates from the US, and Harwinder Singh Sandhu (alias Rinda), based in Pakistan.

Authorities have also intercepted smuggled explosives, including Austrian-made Arges grenades and Chinese-manufactured variants, which are reportedly being delivered into India via drones from across the border.

In response to the escalating threat, Punjab Police have arrested several key operatives, including Lajar Masih, who was linked to multiple attacks. Law enforcement agencies have also dismantled multiple terror modules responsible for previous blasts. However, despite these efforts, the continued recurrence of such attacks highlights the ongoing security challenges in the region.

AAP Government Faces Criticism Over Security Concerns

The rising number of grenade attacks has led to severe criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Opposition leaders and local residents have accused the administration of failing to maintain law and order in the state. Punjab’s proximity to the Pakistan border and suspected ISI backing of these activities have heightened security concerns.

While Punjab Police claim to have solved many of these cases, the latest attack on a temple underscores the need for stronger counter-terrorism measures.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring voiced his concern over the deteriorating security situation. “With yet another grenade attack in Amritsar, this time targeting a temple, there is an atmosphere of fear prevailing in the state, and people are genuinely feeling insecure. It’s high time the AAP Punjab government wakes up from its deep slumber and takes action,” he said in a post on X.