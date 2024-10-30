Record 2.5 Million ‘Diyas’ Set The Tone For Ram Temple’s First Diwali

For the past seven years, the Uttar Pradesh government has celebrated Diwali eve as ‘Deepotsav,’ deploying 30,000 volunteers to light the 2.5 million 'diyas.'

On the eve of Diwali in Ayodhya, the banks of the Saryu River were illuminated with a record 2.5 million ‘diyas’ (earthen lamps), creating a stunning atmosphere for the first ‘Deepotsav’ celebration following the consecration of the Ram temple on January 22. This inaugural Diwali event is anticipated to attract nearly a million devotees and tourists to the temple town.

For the past seven years, the Uttar Pradesh government has celebrated Diwali eve as ‘Deepotsav,’ deploying 30,000 volunteers to light the 2.5 million ‘diyas.’ This effort earned Uttar Pradesh and UP Tourism a Guinness World Record for the largest display of oil lamps, surpassing last year’s record of over 2.2 million. Additionally, another Guinness record was achieved with 1,121 people performing simultaneous ‘aarti.’

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, dressed in a saffron turban and attire, participated in the ‘aarti’ to honor Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. He was joined by Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

On Tuesday, a team of 30, led by Guinness World Records consultant Nischal Barot, began counting the ‘diyas’ along the 55 ghats of the Saryu River, overseen by supervisors and volunteers. The volunteers arranged 2.8 million ‘diyas,’ with a special team managing the lighting of 2.5 lakh of these lamps. Notably, around 80,000 ‘diyas’ were arranged in the shape of a ‘swastika,’ and each block of 16×16 ‘diyas’ on the ghats contained 256 lamps.

The event featured vibrant religious and cultural programs, including a musical and dance drama that narrated the mythological tale of Lord Ram at the main stage of ‘Deepotsav’ in Ramkatha Park. Artistes from six countries—Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Indonesia—performed Ramlila, a traditional play based on Lord Ram’s life, while performers from various Indian states showcased diverse folk dances.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that this year’s Diwali is particularly special, as it marks the first celebration since Lord Ram’s installation in his grand temple. In a video address after distributing appointment letters during the Rozgar Mela, he extended heartfelt greetings on Dhanteras and emphasized the significance of this Diwali after 500 years.