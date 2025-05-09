Red Alert In Amritsar After 15 Drones Spotted: No Damage Reported As Tensions Escalate

A red alert was issued in Amritsar late last night after at least 15 drones were spotted over various parts of the city, including sensitive areas near the airport and other critical infrastructure. The Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar confirmed to media that all 15 drones have been neutralized, and reassured the public that there was no damage reported to civilians or infrastructure.

The fresh escalation, coming in the wake of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, has led Amritsar authorities to impose stricter measures. Movement of civilians has been restricted in sensitive areas as a precautionary measure. Security agencies have ramped up both aerial and ground surveillance to closely monitor the situation and prevent further drone incursions.

This latest incident is part of a broader pattern of unprovoked drone attacks launched by Pakistan, which targeted 20 cities across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat for the second consecutive day on Friday. While Indian forces successfully neutralized the drones, the continued escalation highlights growing concerns over national security and the vulnerability of critical infrastructure to aerial attacks.