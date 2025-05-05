Home
Refrain From Inviting Anti India Speakers From Pakistan For News Debates: NBDA Issues Advisory

The move comes after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting flagged concerns over certain programmes that featured anti-India commentators from Pakistan who were seen pushing false propaganda narratives.

Refrain From Inviting Anti India Speakers From Pakistan For News Debates: NBDA Issues Advisory


In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) has issued a strong advisory directing its member channels to avoid inviting Pakistani panellists on television debates and discussions.

The move comes after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting flagged concerns over certain programmes that featured anti-India commentators from Pakistan who were seen pushing false propaganda narratives.

“In view of the recent attack on tourists in Pahalgam, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has drawn our attention to channels inviting anti-India commentators from Pakistan in their programme(s) who propagate false propaganda against India,” the NBDA stated in its advisory sent to member editors.

Channels Told to Exercise Editorial Vigilance

The association has urged editors to exercise high editorial discretion and refrain from offering a platform to voices that “undermine the sovereignty, integrity, and security of the nation.”

It further instructed that this advisory be circulated internally among editorial teams to ensure strict compliance and prevent any misuse of television or digital platforms for anti-India narratives.

The decision follows a broader clampdown by Indian authorities on cross-border engagement after the Pahalgam attack, which has severely strained bilateral relations.

Also Read: Pakistan On The 11th Consecutive Day Attempts Ceasefire Violation Across LOC

