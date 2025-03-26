Regret The Inconvenience, Says NPCI After Users Across India Face Trouble With UPI

According to Downdetector, complaints about service disruptions spiked in the evening, affecting fund transfers, transaction processing, and login access.

Users across India are experiencing issues with Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, as multiple banking and payment apps, including Google Pay and Paytm, report widespread failures.

NPCI took to their official X account clarifying, “NPCI had faced intermittent technical issues owing to which UPI had partial decline. The same has been addressed now and the system has stabilised. Regret the inconvenience.”

NPCI had faced intermittent technical issues owing to which UPI had partial decline. The same has been addressed now and the system has stabilised. Regret the inconvenience.
— NPCI (@NPCI_NPCI) March 26, 2025