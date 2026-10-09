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Home > India News > Rejinagar By-Election Result 2026: BJP Faces First Electoral Test After Winning West Bengal

Rejinagar By-Election Result 2026: BJP Faces First Electoral Test After Winning West Bengal

Rejinagar By-election Result: The counting started at 8 am today. The seat has attracted attention because of a multi-cornered battle involving the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), BJP, Trinamool Congress and Congress.

The seat has attracted attention because of a multi-cornered battle involving the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), BJP, Trinamool Congress and Congress.
The seat has attracted attention because of a multi-cornered battle involving the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), BJP, Trinamool Congress and Congress.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 09:16 IST

Rejinagar By-Election Result 2026 / West Bengal By-Election result 2026:  The result of the Rejinagar Assembly bypoll in West Bengal is set to be closely watched, with the outcome attracting significant attention amid a keenly contested electoral battle.

 
The counting has started from 8 am today. The seat has attracted attention because of a multi-cornered battle involving the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), BJP, Trinamool Congress and Congress.
 
Rejinagar Counting Time
 
With the start of the counting, the Election Commission expected to release trends as rounds of counting progress. Readers can follow the latest Rejinagar election results, candidate-wise vote counts and winning margins through NewsX.com. 
 
Who Are the Top Contenders?
 
The key candidates include Golam Nabi Azad, son of former Rejinagar MLA Humayun Kabir, who is contesting on the AJUP ticket, and Sakharav Sarkar of the BJP. The Trinamool Congress is also in the fray with Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, while Congress has fielded Jillu SK.
 
Where to Watch Rejinagar Results
 
For minute-by-minute counting trends, victory margins and breaking updates, readers can follow NewsX.com and the NewsX YouTube channel.
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Rejinagar By-Election Result 2026: BJP Faces First Electoral Test After Winning West Bengal
Tags: west bengalWest bengal bypoll results

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Rejinagar By-Election Result 2026: BJP Faces First Electoral Test After Winning West Bengal

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Rejinagar By-Election Result 2026: BJP Faces First Electoral Test After Winning West Bengal
Rejinagar By-Election Result 2026: BJP Faces First Electoral Test After Winning West Bengal
Rejinagar By-Election Result 2026: BJP Faces First Electoral Test After Winning West Bengal
Rejinagar By-Election Result 2026: BJP Faces First Electoral Test After Winning West Bengal
Rejinagar By-Election Result 2026: BJP Faces First Electoral Test After Winning West Bengal

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