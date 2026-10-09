Rejinagar By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Update: BJP’s Shankharavh Sarkar Leads by 20,257* Votes; Check Latest West Bengal Vote Count | ECI Results

Rejinagar By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shankharavh Sarkar is leading in the Rejinagar Assembly by-election in West Bengal, according to the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) update. Sarkar has secured 28,366 votes, while Aam Janata Unnayan Party candidate Golam Nabi Azad (Robin) is in second place with 8,109 votes. Indian National Congress candidate Abdullahil Kafi is third with 1,705 votes.

Sarkar currently leads Robin by 20,257 votes, according to the ECI update timestamped 11:54 am on Friday, October 9, 2026. The counting process is underway, with three of the 15 EVM rounds completed. The latest figures are available on the official ECI results portal.

Rejinagar By-Election Result 2026: Latest Vote Count

The latest candidate-wise figures displayed by the ECI are as follows:

Shankharavh Sarkar (Bharatiya Janata Party): 28,366 votes.

Golam Nabi Azad (Robin) (Aam Janata Unnayan Party): 8,109 votes.

Abdullahil Kafi (Indian National Congress): 1,705 votes.

Rabiul Alam Chowdhury (Mamata All India Trinamool Congress): 1,286 votes.

Md. Sayeed (Communist Party of India (Marxist)): 716 votes.

Safiuzzaman Saikh (Democratic Trinamool Congress): 490 votes.

Mehebub Alam (Independent): 249 votes.

Golak Banerjee (Independent): 195 votes.

Majiful Hoque (Independent): 152 votes.

Imran Mallik (Republican Party of India (Athawale)): 106 votes.

Sahin Saha (Jatiya Unnayan Party): 79 votes.

Saiful Islam (Independent): 66 votes.

Jalaluddin Midder (Independent): 58 votes.

Bikash Chandra Misra (Revolutionary Socialist Party): 52 votes.

Tushar Pandey (Independent): 44 votes.

NOTA (None of the Above): 113 votes.

These figures reflect the counting position recorded at EVM Round 3 of 15. The vote totals and candidate standings may change as counting progresses.

Rejinagar By-Election Result 2026: BJP vs Aam Janata Unnayan Party vs Congress

The Rejinagar Assembly by-election has seen BJP candidate Shankharavh Sarkar take the lead in the initial counting rounds. With 28,366 votes, Sarkar is ahead of Aam Janata Unnayan Party candidate Golam Nabi Azad (Robin), who has received 8,109 votes.

Congress candidate Abdullahil Kafi is currently in third place with 1,705 votes, followed by Rabiul Alam Chowdhury of the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress with 1,286 votes.

The margin between Sarkar and Robin stands at 20,257 votes in the latest update. However, with 12 EVM rounds remaining, the final outcome will be determined after counting is completed and the election authorities confirm the result.

Rejinagar By-Election Result 2026: EVM Counting Status

According to the ECI, counting in Rejinagar had reached Round 3 of 15 as of 11:54 am on October 9, 2026.

The latest update shows BJP candidate Shankharavh Sarkar leading, with Golam Nabi Azad (Robin) trailing in second place. As counting continues, further rounds may change the vote totals and margins.

You can follow the round-wise EVM vote count on the official ECI website for constituency-level updates.

Rejinagar By-Election Result 2026: How to Check

To follow the latest results, visit the official ECI results website, open the October 2026 Assembly by-election section and select Assembly Constituency 70 – Rejinagar, West Bengal. Check the candidate-wise vote totals, leading and trailing positions, and round-wise counting status.

The final result will be confirmed by the election authorities after the counting process is completed. The ECI notes that the information currently displayed is entered into the system by Returning Officers at their respective counting centres, while final constituency data will be provided in Form 20.

Disclaimer: Vote counts and candidate standings are based on the ECI update available at 11:54 am on October 9, 2026. These figures are provisional and may change as counting progresses. Refer to the official Rejinagar results page for the latest updates and final confirmation.