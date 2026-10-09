Rejinagar By-Election Result & Vote Margin 2026: Who Won the West Bengal By-Poll? Check Full Results and Live Update

Rejinagar By-Election Result 2026: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shankharavh Sarkar has recorded a substantial lead in the Rejinagar Assembly by-election in West Bengal. The latest figures displayed on the Election Commission of India’s results portal show Sarkar with 1,29,914 votes, while Aam Janata Unnayan Party candidate Golam Nabi Azad (Robin) has secured 54,098 votes.

The difference between the two candidates stands at 75,816 votes. Congress candidate Abdullahil Kafi is in third place with 6,168 votes, followed by Rabiul Alam Chowdhury of Mamata All India Trinamool Congress with 3,847 votes. The ECI dashboard shows all 15 of 15 EVM rounds completed, with the latest update timestamped 4:45 pm on Friday, October 9, 2026. The final result should be confirmed through the official declaration and Form-20.

Rejinagar By-Election Result 2026: Candidate Leading and Vote Margin

Shankharavh Sarkar of the BJP has secured 1,29,914 votes in the latest ECI update, putting him ahead of his nearest rival, Golam Nabi Azad (Robin) of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party, who has received 54,098 votes.

The margin between the two candidates is 75,816 votes. Although all 15 EVM counting rounds are marked complete, the Election Commission states that the figures displayed on its portal are entered into the system by Returning Officers at their respective counting centres. Final constituency data will be shared in Form-20.

Rejinagar By-Election Result 2026: Full Candidate-Wise Vote Count

The candidate-wise vote figures displayed in the latest Election Commission of India update are as follows:

Shankharavh Sarkar (Bharatiya Janata Party): 1,29,914 votes — Leading

Golam Nabi Azad (Robin) (Aam Janata Unnayan Party): 54,098 votes

Abdullahil Kafi (Indian National Congress): 6,168 votes

Rabiul Alam Chowdhury (Mamata All India Trinamool Congress): 3,847 votes

MD. Sayeed (Communist Party of India (Marxist)): 3,797 votes

Safiuzzaman Saikh (Democratic Trinamool Congress): 2,044 votes

Mehebub Alam (Independent): 1,374 votes

Golak Banerjee (Independent): 1,227 votes

Majiful Hoque (Independent): 657 votes

Imran Mallik (Republican Party of India (Athawale)): 597 votes

Sahin Saha (Jatiya Unnayan Party): 376 votes

Bikash Chandra Misra (Revolutionary Socialist Party): 329 votes

Jalaluddin Midder (Independent): 291 votes

Saiful Islam (Independent): 223 votes

Tushar Pandey (Independent): 211 votes

NOTA (None of the Above): 594 votes

Note: These figures reflect the ECI results page updated at 4:54 pm on October 9, 2026. Check the official declaration and Form-20 for confirmation of the final result.

Rejinagar By-Election Result 2026: BJP vs Aam Janata Unnayan Party vs Congress

The Rejinagar by-election has seen BJP candidate Shankharavh Sarkar establish a lead over Aam Janata Unnayan Party candidate Golam Nabi Azad (Robin). Sarkar has polled 1,29,914 votes, compared with Azad’s 54,098, leaving a margin of 75,816 votes in the latest ECI figures.

Congress candidate Abdullahil Kafi is in third place with 6,168 votes. Rabiul Alam Chowdhury of Mamata All India Trinamool Congress has received 3,847 votes, while CPI(M) candidate MD. Sayeed has secured 3,797 votes.

The ECI dashboard shows that all 15 EVM counting rounds have been completed. However, the final result should be confirmed through the official declaration and Form-20.

Rejinagar By-Election Result 2026: What Do the Latest Counting Figures Show?

The latest ECI figures show Shankharavh Sarkar leading by more than 75,000 votes after the completion of all 15 EVM counting rounds. Golam Nabi Azad (Robin) is in second place, followed by Congress candidate Abdullahil Kafi.

The results portal also lists the vote totals for the other candidates and NOTA. While the completion of EVM rounds provides an updated picture of the constituency, readers should refer to the final official declaration for confirmation of the outcome.

Rejinagar By-Election Result 2026: Where to Check the Official Results

Voters can check the latest vote count and official result through the Election Commission of India results portal. Select the October 2026 Assembly by-election results and open Assembly Constituency 70, Rejinagar, West Bengal to view candidate-wise vote totals and round-wise counting details.

For the constituency-wise results, visit the official Rejinagar results page. The round-wise results page also provides details of the EVM counting rounds.

Disclaimer: The Election Commission of India states that the information displayed on its portal is entered into the system by Returning Officers at their respective counting centres. The final data for each Assembly or Parliamentary constituency will be shared in Form-20. This article reflects the ECI figures available at the time of writing; readers should consult the official declaration and Form-20 to confirm the final result.