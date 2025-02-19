Rekha Gupta And Alka Lamba: What’s The Connection Between Delhi CM Pick And Congress Leader?

Delhi is all set to welcome its new Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, as she prepares to take the oath of office. This marks a significant moment in the political history of the national capital, as the BJP returns to power after 27 years.

Delhi is all set to welcome its new Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, as she prepares to take the oath of office.

Delhi is all set to welcome its new Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, as she prepares to take the oath of office. This marks a significant moment in the political history of the national capital, as the BJP returns to power after 27 years. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at Ramlila Maidan, with leaders, party members, and citizens eagerly awaiting the transition.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Nostalgic Throwback: Rekha Gupta and Alka Lamba’s Shared Past

As anticipation builds for the ceremony, a decades-old photograph of Rekha Gupta from her university days has gone viral on social media. Congress leader Alka Lamba shared the image on X (formerly Twitter), reminiscing about the time she and Ms. Gupta took their oaths as office bearers of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) in 1995.

1995 की यह यादगार तस्वीर – जब मैंने और रेखा गुप्ता ने एक साथ शपथ ग्रहण की थी-

मैंने @nsui से दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय छात्र संघ (DUSU) #अध्यक्ष पद पर जीत हासिल की थी और रेखा ने #ABVP से #महासचिव पद पर जीत हासिल की थी- रेखा गुप्ता को बधाई और शुभकामनाएँ.

दिल्ली को चौथी महिला… pic.twitter.com/csM1Rmwu9y Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Alka Lamba 🇮🇳 (@LambaAlka) February 19, 2025

Sharing the photo, Ms. Lamba wrote, “This memorable photo from 1995 – when Rekha Gupta and I took oath together. I won the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Adhyaksh post from NSUI and Rekha won the MahaSachiv post from ABVP. Congratulations.” She further added, “Congratulations to Delhi for getting its fourth woman Chief Minister and we #dillii hope that #maa Yamuna will be clean and daughters safe.”

The old connection between the two leaders adds an interesting layer to Delhi’s political landscape. Ms. Lamba won the DUSU presidential election as an NSUI candidate in 1995, while Ms. Gupta was elected as general secretary from ABVP the same year. A year later, in 1996, Rekha Gupta was elected President of the Delhi University Students’ Union.

From Student Politics to Chief Minister of Delhi

Rekha Gupta’s journey in politics has been remarkable. Her leadership qualities were evident from her university days, and over the years, she steadily rose through the ranks of the BJP. Her recent victory in the Delhi Assembly elections marked a defining moment in her career.

A first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, Ms. Gupta secured a resounding win against AAP’s Bandana Kumari by a margin of over 29,000 votes. Her leadership within the party was further reinforced when she was unanimously chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly during a BJP legislature party meeting.

Rekha Gupta’s Vision for Delhi

After being chosen to lead the state, Rekha Gupta expressed her gratitude and commitment to the people of Delhi. She stated, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the top leadership for trusting me and entrusting me with the responsibility of the post of Chief Minister. This trust and support of yours has given me new energy and inspiration. I pledge that I will work with full honesty, integrity, and dedication for the welfare, empowerment, and overall development of every citizen of Delhi. I am fully committed to this important opportunity to take Delhi to new heights.”

Her appointment makes her the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi, following in the footsteps of BJP’s Sushma Swaraj, Congress’ Sheila Dikshit, and AAP’s Atishi.

The BJP’s return to power in Delhi marks the end of AAP’s tenure, which had dominated the political scene for nearly a decade. The party secured a decisive victory in the February 5 elections, winning 48 seats in the 70-member Assembly. This victory is seen as a major shift in Delhi’s political landscape, with the BJP now holding the reins after 27 years.