Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Rekha Gupta And Alka Lamba: What’s The Connection Between Delhi CM Pick And Congress Leader?

Rekha Gupta And Alka Lamba: What’s The Connection Between Delhi CM Pick And Congress Leader?

Delhi is all set to welcome its new Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, as she prepares to take the oath of office. This marks a significant moment in the political history of the national capital, as the BJP returns to power after 27 years.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Rekha Gupta And Alka Lamba: What’s The Connection Between Delhi CM Pick And Congress Leader?

Delhi is all set to welcome its new Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, as she prepares to take the oath of office.


Delhi is all set to welcome its new Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, as she prepares to take the oath of office. This marks a significant moment in the political history of the national capital, as the BJP returns to power after 27 years. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at Ramlila Maidan, with leaders, party members, and citizens eagerly awaiting the transition.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Nostalgic Throwback: Rekha Gupta and Alka Lamba’s Shared Past

As anticipation builds for the ceremony, a decades-old photograph of Rekha Gupta from her university days has gone viral on social media. Congress leader Alka Lamba shared the image on X (formerly Twitter), reminiscing about the time she and Ms. Gupta took their oaths as office bearers of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) in 1995.

Sharing the photo, Ms. Lamba wrote, “This memorable photo from 1995 – when Rekha Gupta and I took oath together. I won the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Adhyaksh post from NSUI and Rekha won the MahaSachiv post from ABVP. Congratulations.” She further added, “Congratulations to Delhi for getting its fourth woman Chief Minister and we #dillii hope that #maa Yamuna will be clean and daughters safe.”

The old connection between the two leaders adds an interesting layer to Delhi’s political landscape. Ms. Lamba won the DUSU presidential election as an NSUI candidate in 1995, while Ms. Gupta was elected as general secretary from ABVP the same year. A year later, in 1996, Rekha Gupta was elected President of the Delhi University Students’ Union.

From Student Politics to Chief Minister of Delhi

Rekha Gupta’s journey in politics has been remarkable. Her leadership qualities were evident from her university days, and over the years, she steadily rose through the ranks of the BJP. Her recent victory in the Delhi Assembly elections marked a defining moment in her career.

A first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, Ms. Gupta secured a resounding win against AAP’s Bandana Kumari by a margin of over 29,000 votes. Her leadership within the party was further reinforced when she was unanimously chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly during a BJP legislature party meeting.

Rekha Gupta’s Vision for Delhi

After being chosen to lead the state, Rekha Gupta expressed her gratitude and commitment to the people of Delhi. She stated, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the top leadership for trusting me and entrusting me with the responsibility of the post of Chief Minister. This trust and support of yours has given me new energy and inspiration. I pledge that I will work with full honesty, integrity, and dedication for the welfare, empowerment, and overall development of every citizen of Delhi. I am fully committed to this important opportunity to take Delhi to new heights.”

Her appointment makes her the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi, following in the footsteps of BJP’s Sushma Swaraj, Congress’ Sheila Dikshit, and AAP’s Atishi.

The BJP’s return to power in Delhi marks the end of AAP’s tenure, which had dominated the political scene for nearly a decade. The party secured a decisive victory in the February 5 elections, winning 48 seats in the 70-member Assembly. This victory is seen as a major shift in Delhi’s political landscape, with the BJP now holding the reins after 27 years.

ALSO READ: Double Engine Government In Delhi: What It Means For The National Capital?

Filed under

Alka Lamba congress leader delhi cm Rekha Gupta Delhi CM | Latest News & Updates

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘This Achievement Belongs To All Sisters And Daughters’: Delhi CM Pick Rekha Guta Addresses Women Voters

‘This Achievement Belongs To All Sisters And Daughters’: Delhi CM Pick Rekha Guta Addresses Women...

Tate McRae Adds Pittsburgh Stop to Worldwide Miss Possessive Tour

Tate McRae Adds Pittsburgh Stop to Worldwide Miss Possessive Tour

Brazil’s Judiciary Takes a Strong Stand as Bolsonaro Faces Coup Charges

Brazil’s Judiciary Takes a Strong Stand as Bolsonaro Faces Coup Charges

UK’s Keir Starmer And France’s Macron To Visit US Amid Ukraine-Russia War Talks

UK’s Keir Starmer And France’s Macron To Visit US Amid Ukraine-Russia War Talks

F1 2025: Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc Take Ferrari’s New F1 Car for a Spin | Watch

F1 2025: Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc Take Ferrari’s New F1 Car for a Spin...

Entertainment

Tate McRae Adds Pittsburgh Stop to Worldwide Miss Possessive Tour

Tate McRae Adds Pittsburgh Stop to Worldwide Miss Possessive Tour

Urvashi Rautela’s Scenes Cut from ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ On Netflix; Here’s Why

Urvashi Rautela’s Scenes Cut from ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ On Netflix; Here’s Why

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Responds To Public Demand For Tax-Free Status For ‘Chhaava’

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Responds To Public Demand For Tax-Free Status For ‘Chhaava’

From Aespa To SEVENTEEN: K-Pop Artists Dominates The 2024 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

From Aespa To SEVENTEEN: K-Pop Artists Dominates The 2024 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

When Did Anuv Jain And His Wife Meet? Singer Dropped A Subtle Hint Few Years Ago About His Relationship

When Did Anuv Jain And His Wife Meet? Singer Dropped A Subtle Hint Few Years

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox