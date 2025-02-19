Rekha Gupta Appointed As Delhi CM: Five Key Issues Delhi Residents Want CM To Prioritize

The rise of Rekha Gupta to Delhi’s top post signals a new chapter in the capital’s political landscape. As she takes charge, major challenges like pollution, corruption, and infrastructure demand urgent attention.

Rekha Gupta, who was appointed as the Chief Minister of Delhi on Wednesday, may be a first-time MLA, but she is no stranger to politics. The BJP’s decision to choose her over other prominent leaders, including Parvesh Verma, suggests a strategic move to strengthen the party’s position across multiple fronts.

The 41-year-old BJP leader secured victory in the recent Delhi Assembly elections from the Shalimar Bagh constituency, winning by a significant margin of nearly 30,000 votes. Known for her campaign tagline, “Kaam hi Pehchaan” (My work is my identity), Gupta now faces the challenge of addressing pressing issues that have long troubled Delhi residents.

1. Cleaning the Yamuna: A Costly but Crucial Task For Rekha Gupta

The Yamuna River remains one of the most persistent challenges for Delhi’s administration. Despite over ₹8,000 crore being spent on cleaning efforts in recent years, the river continues to be in a poor state.

Apart from the Yamuna cleanup, other critical infrastructure projects also demand attention. Upgrading Delhi’s government hospitals requires an estimated ₹10,200 crore, while the ongoing Delhi Metro expansion (phases three and four) needs ₹2,700 crore. Given these financial burdens, the BJP-led state government is expected to seek assistance from the Centre.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has previously emphasized the Centre’s willingness to provide financial aid. He reiterated after the BJP’s victory: “The Centre had earlier offered financial assistance for schemes like Ayushman Bharat, but the AAP government refused. Now, with the BJP in power, we will secure the necessary funds, eliminate financial leakages, and eradicate corruption.”

2. Air Pollution: A Lingering Crisis DelhI CM Rekha Gupta Has To Tackle

Air pollution remains one of Delhi’s most pressing concerns, with residents experiencing severe smog and toxic air, particularly in winter. The BJP has consistently criticized AAP’s inability to find a long-term solution despite being in power since 2015.

The party has accused the previous administration of mismanaging funds, highlighting how smog towers—meant to reduce pollution—have remained defunct despite significant government spending on advertisements. With Gupta now at the helm, residents hope for concrete measures to combat this environmental hazard.

3. Corruption: A Tarnished Reputation for AAP

This election cycle proved particularly difficult for AAP, as corruption allegations severely damaged its reputation. The arrests of prominent leaders, including former CM Arvind Kejriwal, MP Sanjay Singh, and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, eroded the party’s once-strong image of kattar imaandari (absolute integrity).

While all three leaders were granted bail, the ongoing legal proceedings continue to cast a shadow over AAP’s credibility. The BJP capitalized on these controversies, positioning itself as a cleaner alternative.

4. Water Crisis: A Recurring Issue

Delhi’s water shortages, particularly in summer, have been a major source of frustration for residents. The annual blame game between AAP and BJP over water supply from Haryana has yielded little progress.

Last year, then-AAP leader Atishi went on a hunger strike to demand additional water resources, but the crisis persisted. The BJP has now positioned itself to take decisive action on this front, with residents expecting a more effective approach to managing the city’s water needs.

5. Sanitation and Infrastructure Woes

The BJP has also highlighted poor sanitation and deteriorating infrastructure in various parts of the capital, particularly in slum areas. Issues such as water shortages, unclean public spaces, and damaged roads remain persistent.

With Gupta assuming office, residents are looking forward to improvements in these neglected areas. The party has vowed to address these concerns, but the real test lies in its ability to deliver tangible results.

A Challenging Road Ahead

As Rekha Gupta embarks on her tenure as Delhi’s Chief Minister, expectations are high. From environmental concerns to infrastructure development, her administration will need to navigate financial constraints while ensuring effective governance.

