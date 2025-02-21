Rekha Gupta Bags Finance, Parvesh Verma Takes Water: Who Got What In The Delhi Government Cabinet?

Parvesh Verma, son of former Chief Minister Saheb Singh Verma, has been entrusted with the Water Department, along with Irrigation and Flood Control—a department vital to the Yamuna River cleanup efforts.

In a historic event when Rekha Gupta was Sworn-in as the 4th women Chief Minister of the national capital, the portfolios of the cabinet minister was announced in the same eve of swearing-in ceremony. It is to be informed that the Chief Minister and the six cabinet minister have been assigned department with Rekha Gupta and Parvesh Verma holding the key ones.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Parvesh Verma Gets Crucial Water and Irrigation Portfolios

Parvesh Verma, son of former Chief Minister Saheb Singh Verma, has been entrusted with the Water Department, along with Irrigation and Flood Control—a department vital to the Yamuna river cleanup efforts.

Rekha Gupta Takes Charge of Multiple Ministries

Rekha Gupta has been assigned at least ten portfolios, with Finance being the most prominent. The government has also confirmed that she will handle any additional responsibilities that are yet to be allocated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Chief Minister will directly handle:

Revenue

General Administration

Information and Public Relations

Vigilance

Land and Building

Women and Child Development

Home Ministry Goes to Ashish Sood

Contrary to initial expectations that Gupta would oversee Home Affairs, the portfolio has been assigned to Ashish Sood, a former vice-president of the BJP’s Delhi unit. Sood will also oversee Education and Power—two departments that gained prominence during the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Other Key Appointments

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a key Sikh leader in Delhi, has been given charge of Food and Supplies, Forest and Environment, and Industries. His role in controlling industrial pollution in the Yamuna will be crucial.

Kapil Mishra, a former AAP minister who later joined the BJP, will oversee Law and Justice, Labour, Art and Culture, Language, and Tourism.

Ravinder Singh will manage Social Welfare, SC/ST Welfare, Cooperative, and Elections.

Also Read: Newly Formed Government Dismisses Co-Terminus Appointments In CM, Ministers’ Offices