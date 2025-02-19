Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Rekha Gupta Becomes Delhi’s CM–A Look At Her Family And Personal Life

Rekha Gupta Becomes Delhi’s CM–A Look At Her Family And Personal Life

Throughout her political career, Gupta has been at the forefront of numerous initiatives aimed at improving education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Rekha Gupta Becomes Delhi’s CM–A Look At Her Family And Personal Life


Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rekha Gupta has been named as the Chief Minister of Delhi, marking a major milestone in her political career. Known for her dedication to social service and grassroots politics, Gupta has played a crucial role in advocating for women’s empowerment and community development. As she assumes office, there is growing interest in her personal and family background, which has been a source of strength and inspiration for her journey in public service.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Strong Family Foundation

Rekha Gupta was born on July 19, 1974, in Julana, Haryana, into a family that deeply valued patriotism and social service. Her grandfather was a commission agent. He had a shop in Julana by the name of Gangaram-Kashiram. Rekha’s father’s name is Jai Bhagwan, who has been a manager in the State Bank of India. Her mother’s name is Urmila Jindal, who has been a housewife. When Rekha was 2 years old, her father was posted in Delhi. After this the family shifted to Delhi.

She is married to businessman Manish Gupta, whom she wed on June 28, 1998. Together, they have two children a son, Nikunj, and a daughter, Harshita Gupta. Despite her busy political career, Rekha Gupta has always maintained a strong bond with her family, balancing her personal and professional responsibilities with great determination.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Educational And Political Journey

Gupta pursued her higher education at Delhi University, earning a B.Com degree from Daulat Ram College. She later completed an LLB, followed by an MA and an MBA. Her political journey began during her college days when she joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in 1992. Her leadership skills soon became evident, leading to her election as the President of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) in 1996.

Over the years, she held various key positions within the BJP, including serving as the General Secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of the party’s national executive committee. She also served as a two-time Corporation Councillor from North Pitampura and later represented Shalimar Bagh. Her work in municipal governance, particularly in women’s welfare and education, earned her widespread recognition.

Legacy Of Social Service And Governance

Throughout her political career, Gupta has been at the forefront of numerous initiatives aimed at improving education, healthcare, and infrastructure. One of her notable contributions was the launch of the “Sumedha Yojana,” which supported economically weaker female students in pursuing higher education. As the head of the Women Welfare and Child Development Committee, she led several campaigns focused on women’s empowerment and child development.

Her election as Delhi’s Chief Minister comes at a crucial time, as the capital faces various socio-political challenges. Her deep-rooted connection with the people, coupled with her administrative experience, positions her as a leader poised to bring meaningful change to the city.

ALSO READ: Rekha Gupta Named As Delhi CM By BJP, Oath Cermony Tommorow At 12PM

Filed under

delhi cm Rekha Gupta Delhi CM | Latest News & Updates

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Is Rekha Gupta RSS Trending Online? Here’s The Real Reason Behind This Viral Hashtag

Why Is Rekha Gupta RSS Trending Online? Here’s The Real Reason Behind This Viral Hashtag

‘PM Modi Has A Spirit Of God Within Him’: BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah On Rekha Gupta As The CM Of Delhi

‘PM Modi Has A Spirit Of God Within Him’: BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah On...

Rekha Gupta’s First Reaction As Delhi CM: ‘Committed To Delhi’s Development’

Rekha Gupta’s First Reaction As Delhi CM: ‘Committed To Delhi’s Development’

Rekha Gupta Appointed As Delhi CM: Five Key Issues Delhi Residents Want CM To Prioritize

Rekha Gupta Appointed As Delhi CM: Five Key Issues Delhi Residents Want CM To Prioritize

‘Out Of 48 Flag Bearers Of Lotus, 1 Has Been Selected’: Ashish Sood On BJP Choosing A Women CM For Delhi

‘Out Of 48 Flag Bearers Of Lotus, 1 Has Been Selected’: Ashish Sood On BJP...

Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela’s Scenes Cut from ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ On Netflix; Here’s Why

Urvashi Rautela’s Scenes Cut from ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ On Netflix; Here’s Why

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Responds To Public Demand For Tax-Free Status For ‘Chhaava’

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Responds To Public Demand For Tax-Free Status For ‘Chhaava’

From Aespa To SEVENTEEN: K-Pop Artists Dominates The 2024 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

From Aespa To SEVENTEEN: K-Pop Artists Dominates The 2024 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

When Did Anuv Jain And His Wife Meet? Singer Dropped A Subtle Hint Few Years Ago About His Relationship

When Did Anuv Jain And His Wife Meet? Singer Dropped A Subtle Hint Few Years

Mrs Producer Harman Baweja Reacts To Promoting Toxic Feminism Remarks: It Will Take A Lot To Infuriate Me

Mrs Producer Harman Baweja Reacts To Promoting Toxic Feminism Remarks: It Will Take A Lot

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox