Rekha Gupta Becomes Delhi’s CM–A Look At Her Family And Personal Life

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rekha Gupta has been named as the Chief Minister of Delhi, marking a major milestone in her political career. Known for her dedication to social service and grassroots politics, Gupta has played a crucial role in advocating for women’s empowerment and community development. As she assumes office, there is growing interest in her personal and family background, which has been a source of strength and inspiration for her journey in public service.

A Strong Family Foundation

Rekha Gupta was born on July 19, 1974, in Julana, Haryana, into a family that deeply valued patriotism and social service. Her grandfather was a commission agent. He had a shop in Julana by the name of Gangaram-Kashiram. Rekha’s father’s name is Jai Bhagwan, who has been a manager in the State Bank of India. Her mother’s name is Urmila Jindal, who has been a housewife. When Rekha was 2 years old, her father was posted in Delhi. After this the family shifted to Delhi.

She is married to businessman Manish Gupta, whom she wed on June 28, 1998. Together, they have two children a son, Nikunj, and a daughter, Harshita Gupta. Despite her busy political career, Rekha Gupta has always maintained a strong bond with her family, balancing her personal and professional responsibilities with great determination.

Educational And Political Journey

Gupta pursued her higher education at Delhi University, earning a B.Com degree from Daulat Ram College. She later completed an LLB, followed by an MA and an MBA. Her political journey began during her college days when she joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in 1992. Her leadership skills soon became evident, leading to her election as the President of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) in 1996.

Over the years, she held various key positions within the BJP, including serving as the General Secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of the party’s national executive committee. She also served as a two-time Corporation Councillor from North Pitampura and later represented Shalimar Bagh. Her work in municipal governance, particularly in women’s welfare and education, earned her widespread recognition.

Legacy Of Social Service And Governance

Throughout her political career, Gupta has been at the forefront of numerous initiatives aimed at improving education, healthcare, and infrastructure. One of her notable contributions was the launch of the “Sumedha Yojana,” which supported economically weaker female students in pursuing higher education. As the head of the Women Welfare and Child Development Committee, she led several campaigns focused on women’s empowerment and child development.

Her election as Delhi’s Chief Minister comes at a crucial time, as the capital faces various socio-political challenges. Her deep-rooted connection with the people, coupled with her administrative experience, positions her as a leader poised to bring meaningful change to the city.

