Rekha Gupta Turns 51: A Look At Her Journey From Campus Politics To Delhi CM’s Office

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta turned 51 on Saturday. Gupta’s path from a student leader at the Delhi University to the highest political position of the national capital has been inspiring and admirable.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent warm birthday greetings to the Chief Minister. On X, he posted, “Best wishes to Delhi Chief Minister, Smt. Rekha Gupta ji, on her birthday. Having risen through the ranks, she has always been busy serving Delhi. As Chief Minister, she has taken many initiatives for the well-being of the city. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life.” PM said.

Rekha Gupta’s life: A humble yet powerful beginning

Born in Haryana’s Julana, Jind district in 1974, Rekha had humble beginnings. She moved to Delhi in 1976 when Jai Bhagwan Jindal, her father was appointed as a branch manager in State Bank of India (SBI), Pitampura. From Daulat Ram College she completed a BCom degree. It was in Daulat Ram College, Rekha started her political journey in 1992 and she after became a member of ABVP. Soon she rapidly climbed the ranks and became Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) general secretary in 1995 and its president in 1996.

From Councillor to Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta’s journey

Rekha Gupta’s entry into politics from student politics began with her winning the election in 2007 as a councillor of north Pitampura. Throughout her term, Rekha has worked towards improving basic facilities such as libraries, swimming pools and parks. She also led women’s welfare projects like the Sumedha Yojana that aimed at providing economically weaker female students with the support for higher education.

Rekha’s leadership skills and passion for grassroots development made her garner a number of major positions in the BJP Delhi unit. She was known to have run personality development courses for first-time women councillors, with the active participation of leaders such as Sushma Swaraj and Krishna Tirath.

Rekha Gupta, A Family-Oriented Leader

Married to an industrialist Manish Gupta, who operates a brass parts business, Rekha has two children, a college-going son and a daughter who is part of the family enterprise. Even though busy with her political life, Rekha Gupta is known to keep close to her roots, something that is brought home this year in her birthday celebration in her birth village of Nandgarh.

Rekha Gupta’s ascension to Delhi Chief Minister’s seat as the 4th woman Chief Minister of Delhi is a result of three decades of determination and political consistency.

