Rekha Gupta Emerges As Leading Contender For Delhi Chief Minister Post After BJP’s Landmark Win

Preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of Delhi's new Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan are in full swing, with Rekha Gupta emerging as a top contender for the post.

The stage is set for the oath-taking ceremony of Delhi’s newly elected Chief Minister, with final preparations underway at Ramlila Maidan. Workers are busy setting up tents, arranging seating, and ensuring the venue is ready for the high-profile event. On February 19, the newly elected BJP MLAs will convene to elect their legislative party leader, who will then take the oath of office on February 20.

BJP leaders Tarun Chugh and Vinod Tawde are overseeing the arrangements, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend the ceremony. Several Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled and NDA states are also anticipated to join the event, further elevating its significance.

Key Contenders for Delhi’s Chief Minister Post

Among the top names being considered for the Chief Minister’s role in Delhi are Parvesh Verma, Satish Upadhyay, Ashish Sood, and Rekha Gupta. With the BJP securing 48 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly, the party is set to form its government in the national capital after a 27-year gap. The AAP won only 22 seats, while Congress was left out, failing to secure any seats for the third consecutive election. This delay in forming the government has drawn criticism from opposition parties.

Rekha Gupta: A Strong Contender for CM

Rekha Gupta has emerged as a leading contender for the Chief Minister’s post in Delhi. Having won the Shalimar Bagh seat with a margin of 29,595 votes over AAP’s Vandana Kumari, Gupta’s political journey has been impressive. Originally from Jind, Haryana, Gupta has been actively involved in politics from her student days and has deep-rooted ties with the RSS and BJP.

Gupta previously served as the mayor of North Delhi, gaining valuable administrative experience. She is currently the general secretary of the Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha and a member of the party’s National Executive. If selected as Delhi’s Chief Minister, Gupta would become the first woman BJP Chief Minister across 21 states, marking a historic achievement for the party.

