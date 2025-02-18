Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Rekha Gupta Emerges As Leading Contender For Delhi Chief Minister Post After BJP’s Landmark Win

Rekha Gupta Emerges As Leading Contender For Delhi Chief Minister Post After BJP’s Landmark Win

Preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of Delhi's new Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan are in full swing, with Rekha Gupta emerging as a top contender for the post.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Rekha Gupta Emerges As Leading Contender For Delhi Chief Minister Post After BJP’s Landmark Win


The stage is set for the oath-taking ceremony of Delhi’s newly elected Chief Minister, with final preparations underway at Ramlila Maidan. Workers are busy setting up tents, arranging seating, and ensuring the venue is ready for the high-profile event. On February 19, the newly elected BJP MLAs will convene to elect their legislative party leader, who will then take the oath of office on February 20.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

BJP leaders Tarun Chugh and Vinod Tawde are overseeing the arrangements, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend the ceremony. Several Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled and NDA states are also anticipated to join the event, further elevating its significance.

Key Contenders for Delhi’s Chief Minister Post

Among the top names being considered for the Chief Minister’s role in Delhi are Parvesh Verma, Satish Upadhyay, Ashish Sood, and Rekha Gupta. With the BJP securing 48 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly, the party is set to form its government in the national capital after a 27-year gap. The AAP won only 22 seats, while Congress was left out, failing to secure any seats for the third consecutive election. This delay in forming the government has drawn criticism from opposition parties.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rekha Gupta: A Strong Contender for CM

Rekha Gupta has emerged as a leading contender for the Chief Minister’s post in Delhi. Having won the Shalimar Bagh seat with a margin of 29,595 votes over AAP’s Vandana Kumari, Gupta’s political journey has been impressive. Originally from Jind, Haryana, Gupta has been actively involved in politics from her student days and has deep-rooted ties with the RSS and BJP.

Gupta previously served as the mayor of North Delhi, gaining valuable administrative experience. She is currently the general secretary of the Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha and a member of the party’s National Executive. If selected as Delhi’s Chief Minister, Gupta would become the first woman BJP Chief Minister across 21 states, marking a historic achievement for the party.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Breaks Protocol To Welcome Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani

Filed under

BJP CM Delhi Delhi Elections 2025 Rekha Gupta Delhi CM

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Prosecution Seeks Death Penalty For Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar In Murder Case

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Prosecution Seeks Death Penalty For Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar In Murder Case

DRDO Internship Scheme 2025: Exciting Opportunities For Engineering & Science Students – Here’s What You Need To Know

DRDO Internship Scheme 2025: Exciting Opportunities For Engineering & Science Students – Here’s What You...

KIIT Nepali Student Suicide Case: Audio Recording Exposes Abusive Behavior And Blackmailing By Fellow Student

KIIT Nepali Student Suicide Case: Audio Recording Exposes Abusive Behavior And Blackmailing By Fellow Student

Telangana Ponzi Scam: Thousands Of Investors Lose ₹870 Crore

Telangana Ponzi Scam: Thousands Of Investors Lose ₹870 Crore

Entertainment

Why Is Amber Heard Changing Her Name To Martha Jane Cannary? Dodging Paparazzi Or Starting Fresh

Why Is Amber Heard Changing Her Name To Martha Jane Cannary? Dodging Paparazzi Or Starting

Can Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested? YouTuber’s Plea Will Be Heard In Supreme Court Today

Can Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested? YouTuber’s Plea Will Be Heard In Supreme Court Today

Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen Crowned Winners of Love Island: All Stars 2025

Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen Crowned Winners of Love Island: All Stars 2025

Is Ranveer Allahbadia Dodging The Police Once Again? New Case Filed Against Popular Podcaster

Is Ranveer Allahbadia Dodging The Police Once Again? New Case Filed Against Popular Podcaster

Trouble Between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Hollywood’s Favourite Couple Show Signs of “Awkwardness” During SNL 50th Anniversary Special, Says Expert

Trouble Between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Hollywood’s Favourite Couple Show Signs of “Awkwardness” During

Lifestyle

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox