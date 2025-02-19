Home
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Rekha Gupta Named As Delhi CM By BJP, Oath Cermony Tommorow At 12PM

The wait is finally over as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially announced Rekha Gupta as the new Chief Minister of Delhi.

Rekha Gupta Named As Delhi CM By BJP, Oath Cermony Tommorow At 12PM


Delhi CM Announced: The wait is finally over as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially announced Rekha Gupta as the new Chief Minister of Delhi. This decision comes after the party’s resounding victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, bringing an end to the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) decade-long rule.

BJP’s Historic Comeback in Delhi

The BJP secured a majority in the Delhi Assembly elections 2025, marking its return to power in the national capital after a gap of 27 years. The elections were held on February 5, and the results were declared on February 8. BJP secured 48 out of the 70 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark, while AAP managed to win only 22 seats. The Indian National Congress failed to win any seats for the third consecutive time.

The election results demonstrated a significant political shift in Delhi. While the BJP defeated AAP by a margin of 26 seats, the vote share difference between the two parties was only 2.06 percentage points. The BJP emerged victorious with a vote share of 45.61%, while AAP secured 43.55%.

BJP’s Rise in Vote Share and Seat Count

From securing just 8 seats in 2020 to a landslide victory with 48 seats in 2025, the BJP saw a remarkable rise in its electoral success. Its vote share increased by 7.1 percentage points. Meanwhile, AAP experienced a significant decline, with its vote share dropping from 53.57% in 2020 to 43.55% in 2025.

The only party that consistently increased its vote share in Delhi over the years was the BJP. In 2013, the BJP won 32 seats with a vote share of 33.07%. In 2015, its vote share remained relatively stable at 32.19%, but its seat count dropped drastically to just three. However, 2025 marked a major turnaround, positioning BJP as the dominant force in Delhi politics.

Grand Swearing-in Ceremony at Ramlila Maidan

The BJP has announced a grand swearing-in ceremony for the new Chief Minister and the Delhi Cabinet at the iconic Ramlila Maidan on February 20. The event is expected to be attended by over 25,000 to 30,000 people, including prominent Hindu seers and local community leaders. The theme of the ceremony will likely revolve around the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Top BJP and NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, are expected to attend the event. The party aims to showcase its governance vision and solidify its ideological messaging as it takes control of the Delhi government.

A New Chapter for Delhi Politics

The 2025 elections mark a significant turning point in Delhi’s political history. Since 1998, Delhi’s governance has been dominated first by the Congress under Sheila Dikshit and then by AAP under Arvind Kejriwal. With BJP’s return to power, a new chapter begins in the capital’s administration. Rekha Gupta’s leadership will be closely watched as he takes on the challenges of governance, infrastructure, and public welfare in the national capital.

As BJP assumes office after nearly three decades, the party’s focus will be on delivering on its electoral promises and setting a new direction for Delhi’s future.

