Rekha Gupta Net Worth: How Rich Is Delhi’s New CM? Political Journey & Family Explored

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially announced Rekha Gupta as the new Chief Minister of Delhi, marking a historic milestone in the state’s political landscape. From her early days in student politics to becoming a key leader in the BJP’s Mahila Morcha, Rekha Gupta has steadily risen through the ranks. Despite hailing from a non-political family, she has built a strong career in governance and policymaking. But how wealthy is the new Delhi CM? Here’s an in-depth look at her financial standing, political journey, and personal life.

Rekha Gupta’s Net Worth & Financial Standing

Rekha Gupta’s total financial assets are valued at ₹5.31 crore, while her liabilities stand at ₹1.20 crore. Over the past three years, her annual income has fluctuated:

₹6.92 lakhs in 2023-24

₹4.87 lakhs in 2022-23

₹6.51 lakhs in 2021-22

Her husband, Manish Gupta, a businessman, reported a significantly higher income of ₹97.33 lakhs in the financial year 2023-24.

Rekha Gupta’s Political Career: From Student Activism to Delhi CM

Rekha Gupta’s political journey began in 1992 when she joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Her leadership skills soon became evident, and she held key positions within the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU), serving as Secretary in 1995-96 and President in 1996-97.

Her entry into mainstream politics came in 2007 when she was elected as a councillor from North Pitampura. Her prominence in BJP grew, leading to her appointment as a national executive member in 2010. In 2022, she was selected as BJP’s candidate for Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The following year, in 2023, she secured a legislative assembly seat from Shalimar Bagh. Prior to her elevation as Chief Minister, she held the positions of Delhi BJP General Secretary and National Vice President of BJP Mahila Morcha.

Family Background & Education

Born on July 19, 1974, in Julana, Haryana, Rekha Gupta pursued higher education with distinction. She holds a B.Com degree from Daulat Ram College, an LLB from Delhi University, and further advanced her academic credentials with an MA and MBA.

She married businessman Manish Gupta on June 28, 1998, and the couple has two children: son Nikunj and daughter Harshita Gupta. Despite her demanding political career, Rekha has balanced both personal and professional commitments effectively.

Oath-Taking Ceremony Set for February 20

As preparations for her swearing-in ceremony continue at Ramlila Maidan, the grand event is scheduled for 11 AM on February 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and senior BJP leaders are expected to be in attendance. BJP leaders Tarun Chugh and Vinod Tawde are overseeing the arrangements to ensure a seamless event.

With Rekha Gupta at the helm, Delhi politics is set for a significant shift, with expectations high for her leadership in the coming years.