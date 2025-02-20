Rekha Gupta Swearing-In Ceremony: Who Will Be The Attendees At The Oath Taking Ceremony Of Delhi CM?

Preparations are in full swing for the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi’s new Chief Minister, scheduled to take place on Thursday at Ramlila Maidan.

Preparations are in full swing for the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi’s new Chief Minister, scheduled to take place on Thursday at Ramlila Maidan. The grand event is expected to be attended by a mix of political leaders, celebrities, and members of the public, making it a significant political occasion.

Who Will Attend the Swearing-In Ceremony?

A host of high-profile dignitaries have been invited to the event. Among them are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Several Union ministers and chief ministers from BJP-ruled states have also been invited, although some may not be able to attend due to ongoing budget sessions in their respective states.

In an effort to make the event inclusive, the BJP has extended invitations to people from various backgrounds, including auto-rickshaw drivers, slum dwellers, farmers, and gig workers. This move is seen as an attempt to highlight the party’s commitment to representing all sections of society.

Additionally, around 50 celebrities and industrialists have been invited to the ceremony, although their names have not yet been disclosed. As per protocol, former Delhi Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi have also been invited to witness the transition of power.

Ceremony Details and Venue Arrangements

Ramlila Maidan has been chosen as the venue due to its large capacity, with organizers expecting a turnout of around 50,000 people, including party workers and Delhi residents. The ceremony is set to commence at 12 PM.

Three stages will be set up for the event. The main stage will be occupied by top dignitaries, including the Prime Minister, the Lieutenant Governor, the BJP president, the new Chief Minister, and members of the cabinet. The other two stages will host Union ministers, chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, and other special guests.

Security Measures for the Event

A large-scale security deployment is planned to ensure the safety of all attendees. Around 25,000 security personnel will be stationed across central, north, and New Delhi areas during the ceremony. Delhi Police have confirmed that more than 5,000 police personnel, along with paramilitary forces, will be deployed at the venue.

Security measures include the presence of commandos, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, anti-sabotage units, SWAT teams, and snipers. Multiple layers of barricades will be installed to regulate the crowd and enhance security. First-aid kiosks and other essential facilities will also be available at the venue to handle any medical emergencies.

Traffic Advisory for February 20

In anticipation of the large gathering, Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory, warning of diversions and restrictions in several parts of the city. On February 20, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, key roads such as Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (ITO to Delhi Gate) and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk) will experience controlled traffic flow. Commuters are advised to use public transport, avoid roadside parking, and follow designated parking instructions to prevent congestion.

BJP’s Historic Victory in Delhi

This swearing-in ceremony marks a historic moment for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as they return to power in Delhi after 27 years. In the recent Assembly elections, the BJP secured a decisive victory over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), winning 48 out of 70 seats.

With preparations nearly complete, all eyes are now on the grand event at Ramlila Maidan, where Delhi’s new Chief Minister will officially take charge, setting the course for the city’s political future.