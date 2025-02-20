Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Rekha Gupta Takes Charge As New Delhi CM Hours After Oath Ceremony, Vows Not To Waste A Single Day

Rekha Gupta Takes Charge As New Delhi CM Hours After Oath Ceremony, Vows Not To Waste A Single Day

Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the 9th Chief Minister of Delhi at the ceremony held at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. She said that her government's first cabinet meeting will be held this evening at the civil secretariat.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Rekha Gupta Takes Charge As New Delhi CM Hours After Oath Ceremony, Vows Not To Waste A Single Day

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta


Rekha Gupta has taken charge as Delhi CM and formally assumed charge of her office in the Secretariat here on Thursday. With this, Dehi’s new Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, said that her government’s first cabinet meeting will be held this evening at the civil secretariat.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the 9th Chief Minister of Delhi at the ceremony held at Ramlila Maidan.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta To Chair First Cabinet Meeting

Rekha Gupta addressed the media, “After today’s swearing-in, I have taken charge at the chief minister’s office, and a cabinet meeting has been scheduled for this evening.” She is the second woman Chief Minister who belongs to the BJP in Delhi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Moreover, the swearing-in ceremony was attended by the BJP’s top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

During the media address, Rekha Gupta described her appointment as a “miracle” and a “new chapter” for women in politics. She vowed to hold corrupt individuals accountable and ensure transparency. “It is a miracle; it is a new motivation and a new chapter. If I can be the CM, this means ways are open for all the women… Anyone corrupt will have to give an account of each and every rupee,” she added.

About Delhi’s New Chief Minister

Rekha Gupta elected from the Shalimar Bagh seat, has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi. She started her political journey with ABVP, a student body affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Rekha’s name as Delhi’s Chief Minister came up after days of intense speculation about the possible choice. With Rekha’s appointment as Delhi CM, the BJP stresses women’s empowerment. Her appointment will help the party to focus its credentials on women.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu officially announced the appointment of Rekha Gupta and her cabinet. “The President is pleased to appoint Mrs. Rekha Gupta as the Chief Minister, National Capital Territory of Delhi, with effect from the date she is sworn in,” read the official notification by Home Affairs.

Also Read: Rekha Gupta Named As Delhi CM By BJP, Oath Cermony Tommorow At 12PM

Filed under

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta President Droupadi Murmu Prime Minister Modi

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

ICC Penalizes Pakistan For Slow Over Rate In Champions Trophy Opener Against New Zealand

ICC Penalizes Pakistan For Slow Over Rate In Champions Trophy Opener Against New Zealand

Pentagon Budget Cuts: What Musk, Hegseth, And Trump’s Plans Mean For US Defense Spending

Pentagon Budget Cuts: What Musk, Hegseth, And Trump’s Plans Mean For US Defense Spending

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes ‘Two Indias’ During Rally In Rae Bareli

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes ‘Two Indias’ During Rally In Rae Bareli

Why Trump Declared Himself ‘King’ After Striking Down New York Congestion Pricing

Why Trump Declared Himself ‘King’ After Striking Down New York Congestion Pricing

Celebrate Her Essence This Women’s Day: Find the Perfect Cake Flavor That Matches Her Personality

Celebrate Her Essence This Women’s Day: Find the Perfect Cake Flavor That Matches Her Personality

Entertainment

Is Eminem Finally Coming To India? Rapper’s Leaked Schedule Of New Concert Tour Reveals The Gig Date

Is Eminem Finally Coming To India? Rapper’s Leaked Schedule Of New Concert Tour Reveals The

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

Miss Briganza Is Back! Archana Puran Singh Reprises Her Role In Ibrahim Ali Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan’

Miss Briganza Is Back! Archana Puran Singh Reprises Her Role In Ibrahim Ali Khan And

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani? ‘Done Time Pass For Four Years’

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani?

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox