Rekha Gupta Takes Charge As New Delhi CM Hours After Oath Ceremony, Vows Not To Waste A Single Day

Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the 9th Chief Minister of Delhi at the ceremony held at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. She said that her government's first cabinet meeting will be held this evening at the civil secretariat.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta To Chair First Cabinet Meeting

Rekha Gupta addressed the media, “After today’s swearing-in, I have taken charge at the chief minister’s office, and a cabinet meeting has been scheduled for this evening.” She is the second woman Chief Minister who belongs to the BJP in Delhi.

Moreover, the swearing-in ceremony was attended by the BJP’s top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

During the media address, Rekha Gupta described her appointment as a “miracle” and a “new chapter” for women in politics. She vowed to hold corrupt individuals accountable and ensure transparency. “It is a miracle; it is a new motivation and a new chapter. If I can be the CM, this means ways are open for all the women… Anyone corrupt will have to give an account of each and every rupee,” she added.

About Delhi’s New Chief Minister

Rekha Gupta elected from the Shalimar Bagh seat, has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi. She started her political journey with ABVP, a student body affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Rekha’s name as Delhi’s Chief Minister came up after days of intense speculation about the possible choice. With Rekha’s appointment as Delhi CM, the BJP stresses women’s empowerment. Her appointment will help the party to focus its credentials on women.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu officially announced the appointment of Rekha Gupta and her cabinet. “The President is pleased to appoint Mrs. Rekha Gupta as the Chief Minister, National Capital Territory of Delhi, with effect from the date she is sworn in,” read the official notification by Home Affairs.

