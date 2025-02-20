Home
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Rekha Gupta Takes Over As Delhi Chief Minister: New Cabinet Gets To Work, Focus On ‘Cleaning Yamuna’

Alongside Rekha Gupta, her council of ministers includes Parvesh Singh Verma (Deputy CM), Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh. The assignment of portfolios is still pending, but the Cabinet's first meeting was focused on laying the groundwork for the government’s priorities, including the promise of a cleaner and more developed Delhi.

Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the 9th Chief Minister of Delhi at a grand ceremony held at Ramlila Maidan. The first-time MLA, representing Shalimar Bagh, took the oath of office alongside six other BJP leaders who were inducted as ministers. This marks not just a new political chapter for Delhi but also makes Rekha Gupta the fourth woman to hold the top post in the city’s history.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by several prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Dharmendra Pradhan, as well as Chief Ministers from various states. The event reflected the significance of this moment, especially considering the BJP’s remarkable victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Rekha Gupta’s triumph over AAP’s Bandana Kumari by a decisive margin of 29,595 votes resonated as a symbol of change.

A Busy Day 1 for Delhi’s New CM

The new Chief Minister wasted no time getting to work. Right after her swearing-in ceremony, she headed to the Delhi Secretariat to assume her official duties. At 3 PM, Rekha Gupta met with officials and leaders, officially marking the beginning of her tenure. The excitement was palpable as she engaged with her colleagues and got acquainted with the day-to-day operations of her office.

At 5 PM, Rekha Gupta took time out to visit the Yamuna Ghat for an aarti (prayers), a symbolic gesture that reflects the BJP’s commitment to cleaning the highly polluted Yamuna River, one of the focal points of the party’s election campaign. The cleanup of the Yamuna is among the party’s key promises, and her visit signaled the government’s immediate focus on environmental issues.

By 7 PM, the new CM chaired her first Cabinet meeting, setting the tone for her leadership. She expressed her commitment to fulfilling the promises made to the people of Delhi, particularly the vision of a “Viksit Delhi,” or a developed Delhi. In a statement to the media, she emphasized, “We have a cabinet meeting today, and we will continuously work towards the mission of Viksit Delhi. We will fulfill all the promises we have made.”

Rekha Gupta’s Vision for Delhi

During her first day, Gupta reiterated her intent to work with transparency and accountability. She described her appointment as a “miracle” and a source of motivation for women in politics, hoping her rise to the top would encourage others to aspire to leadership roles. Gupta promised to hold corrupt individuals accountable, making it clear that transparency would be a cornerstone of her administration.

“The responsibility is huge,” she said, expressing gratitude to PM Modi and the BJP leadership for their faith in her abilities. She added, “I will fulfill my responsibility with utmost honesty, and my first priority is to ensure that all our commitments are completed.”

Her message was not just about governance but also about unity. “All our 48 BJP MLAs will work as a team,” she said, signaling a collaborative approach to governing Delhi.

Alongside Rekha Gupta, her council of ministers includes Parvesh Singh Verma (Deputy CM), Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh. The assignment of portfolios is still pending, but the Cabinet's first meeting was focused on laying the groundwork for the government's priorities, including the promise of a cleaner and more developed Delhi.

ALSO READ: ‘Mai Rekha Gupta, Ishwar Ki Shapath Leti hu’: Rekha Gupta Takes Oath As The CM Of The National Capital

 

