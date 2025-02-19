Rekha Gupta Takes Over As The New Delhi CM: 4th Woman CM After Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit, And Atishi

After 27 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reclaimed power in Delhi, putting an end to the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) decade-long rule. The party secured a resounding victory in the Assembly elections, winning 48 out of 70 seats.

After 27 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reclaimed power in Delhi, putting an end to the Aam Aadmi Party’s decade-long rule.

After 27 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reclaimed power in Delhi, putting an end to the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) decade-long rule. The party secured a resounding victory in the Assembly elections, winning 48 out of 70 seats. In a surprising decision, the BJP has chosen first-time MLA Rekha Gupta as the new Chief Minister, surpassing several senior leaders. She will take the oath of office at a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan on February 20, marking a major shift in Delhi’s political landscape.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rekha Gupta: Delhi’s First Woman CM in Over Two Decades

On Wednesday, the BJP finally ended speculation by announcing 50-year-old Rekha Gupta as Delhi’s new Chief Minister. Once she is sworn in, she will become the fourth woman to serve as Delhi’s Chief Minister and the only female head of government in India besides West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee. Her appointment represents a significant milestone in Delhi’s political history.

Rekha Gupta’s Political Journey

A seasoned BJP leader, Rekha Gupta has a long political career rooted in student activism. Currently serving as the General Secretary of Delhi BJP, she previously held the position of National Vice President of BJP’s Mahila Morcha. In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, she won the Shalimar Bagh (North-West) constituency with 68,200 votes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A lawyer by profession, Gupta’s political career began in 1996 when she was elected President of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU). She later transitioned into municipal politics, winning the Delhi Councillor elections from Uttari Pitampura (Ward 54) in 2007 and securing re-election in 2012. She also served as the Mayor of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, gaining valuable administrative experience.

How Rekha Gupta Was Chosen as Chief Minister

The decision to appoint Rekha Gupta as CM came after a crucial meeting of the Delhi BJP legislature party, where all 48 newly-elected legislators unanimously chose her as their leader. Earlier in the day, the BJP’s parliamentary board met at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, appointing senior leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and OP Dhankar as central observers to oversee the selection process.

Her name was formally proposed by BJP leaders Parvesh Verma, Satish Upadhyay, and Vijender Gupta during the legislature party meeting, which was held at the Delhi BJP office at 8 PM.

Grand Swearing-In Ceremony on February 20

Rekha Gupta will take the oath of office as Delhi’s Chief Minister at 12:35 PM on Thursday at Ramlila Maidan. The event will be attended by top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and other prominent personalities from business and culture.

This marks the BJP’s return to governance in Delhi after Sushma Swaraj’s brief tenure as Chief Minister in 1998, which lasted only 69 days.

Key Challenges and Promises Ahead

With her swearing-in, the BJP government in Delhi will have its task cut out. The party made several ambitious promises during the election campaign, and fulfilling them will be its top priority.

One of the BJP’s major commitments is providing financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month to eligible women beneficiaries by March 8, International Women’s Day. “We have pledged to give Rs 2,500 to our sisters … this guarantee will be completed because it is Modi’s guarantee … you will see that the BJP government will be formed in Delhi and on March 8, International Women’s Day … they (women) will start getting money in their accounts,” PM Modi had assured voters during his campaign.

Infrastructure and Environmental Focus

Apart from financial assistance schemes, the BJP has also promised major infrastructure upgrades in the national capital. One of the key focus areas will be cleaning and revitalizing the heavily polluted Yamuna River. Other developmental projects aimed at improving public services and governance in Delhi will also be closely watched.

As Rekha Gupta steps into her new role, all eyes will be on her administration’s ability to deliver on its promises and meet the high expectations of Delhi’s residents. The BJP’s return to power marks a significant political shift, and the new government’s actions in the coming months will be crucial in shaping the city’s future.