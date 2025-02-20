Rekha Gupta To Lead Former AAP Flagbearers, Here’s The List

The newly formed Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, will include six cabinet ministers, with former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra among them.

The newly formed Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, will include six cabinet ministers, with former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra among them. According to a notification issued by the Union Home Ministry, President Droupadi Murmu approved the appointment of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh as ministers in the Delhi government.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The oath-taking ceremony, set to be held at Ramlila Ground, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders.

Meet the Ministers in Rekha Gupta’s Cabinet

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma

A two-time BJP MP, Parvesh Verma secured a major victory over AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency. He is a well-known leader from the Jat community and the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma. Verma, born on November 7, 1977, completed his graduation from Kirori Mal College and pursued an MBA from the Fore School of Management. His political experience and strong voter base have made him a key player in Delhi politics.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kapil Mishra

Formerly associated with AAP, Kapil Mishra won from the Karawal Nagar constituency on a BJP ticket. Born on November 13, 1980, in Delhi, he is the son of Annapurna Mishra, a former East Delhi mayor. He completed his studies at Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College. Mishra previously served as Delhi’s Water Resources Minister before being removed from the Kejriwal government in 2017. He later joined the BJP in 2019 and has been an outspoken critic of his former party.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a prominent Sikh leader, emerged victorious in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections from the Rajouri Garden constituency. A three-time MLA, he was formerly associated with the Shiromani Akali Dal before aligning with the BJP. His influence within the Sikh community has strengthened the party’s support base in Delhi.

Ashish Sood

A well-known figure in Delhi’s Punjabi community, Ashish Sood won from the Janakpuri constituency. Born on September 2, 1966, he has played a significant role in BJP’s organizational structure, serving as the party’s vice president in Delhi. With prior experience in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, he brings administrative expertise to the cabinet. Additionally, he serves as BJP’s in-charge for Goa and co-in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir.

Pankaj Kumar Singh

A first-time MLA from Vikaspuri, Pankaj Kumar Singh represents Delhi’s Purvanchali community. A dentist by profession, Singh’s leadership has resonated with voters in his constituency, helping him secure a decisive win in the 2025 elections.

Ravinder Indraj Singh

Representing the Bawana (SC) constituency, Ravinder Indraj Singh is a key Dalit leader within the BJP. He secured a significant victory with a margin of over 31,000 votes. Singh has also been an active member of the BJP’s Scheduled Caste Morcha, working toward the empowerment of Dalit communities.

A New Chapter in Delhi Politics

The appointment of these six leaders highlights the BJP’s strategy to represent diverse communities and regions within Delhi. With a mix of experienced politicians and fresh faces, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s cabinet aims to bring a new direction to governance in the national capital.