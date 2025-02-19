Home
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Rekha Gupta’s First Reaction As Delhi CM: ‘Committed To Delhi’s Development’

Rekha Gupta, Delhi’s new CM, thanked BJP leadership for their trust, pledging to focus on development and governance reforms in the national capital.

Rekha Gupta’s First Reaction As Delhi CM: ‘Committed To Delhi’s Development’


Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rekha Gupta, after being named the next Chief Minister of Delhi, expressed gratitude towards the party’s leadership and pledged to work towards the capital’s progress.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Gupta shared her first reaction, stating, “I extend my heartfelt thanks to the top leadership of the BJP and the legislative party for placing their trust in me. I am ready to fulfil my responsibilities for the development of Delhi.”

Her appointment marks a historic shift in Delhi politics, as the BJP takes charge after the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, ending the decade-long rule of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Gupta, known for her strong political career and active role in BJP Mahila Morcha, is expected to focus on infrastructure, women’s empowerment, and governance reforms as she takes over the top post.

Meanwhile, preparations for her swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan are in full swing, with senior BJP leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend the grand event.

ALSO READ: Rekha Gupta Becomes Delhi’s CM–A Look At Her Family And Personal Life

