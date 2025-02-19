Rekha Gupta’s First Reaction As Delhi CM: ‘Committed To Delhi’s Development’

Rekha Gupta, Delhi’s new CM, thanked BJP leadership for their trust, pledging to focus on development and governance reforms in the national capital.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rekha Gupta, after being named the next Chief Minister of Delhi, expressed gratitude towards the party’s leadership and pledged to work towards the capital’s progress.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Gupta shared her first reaction, stating, “I extend my heartfelt thanks to the top leadership of the BJP and the legislative party for placing their trust in me. I am ready to fulfil my responsibilities for the development of Delhi.”

मुझ पर विश्वास कर मुख्यमंत्री पद का दायित्व सौंपने के लिए मैं सभी शीर्ष नेतृत्व का हृदय से आभार व्यक्त करती हूं। आपके इस विश्वास और समर्थन ने मुझे नई ऊर्जा और प्रेरणा दी है। मैं संकल्प लेती हूं कि दिल्ली के हर नागरिक के कल्याण, सशक्तिकरण और समग्र विकास के लिए पूरी ईमानदारी,… pic.twitter.com/eYM6X6ptzn
— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) February 19, 2025

Her appointment marks a historic shift in Delhi politics, as the BJP takes charge after the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, ending the decade-long rule of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Gupta, known for her strong political career and active role in BJP Mahila Morcha, is expected to focus on infrastructure, women’s empowerment, and governance reforms as she takes over the top post.

Meanwhile, preparations for her swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan are in full swing, with senior BJP leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend the grand event.

