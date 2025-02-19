Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Rekha Gupta’s Rise To Delhi CM: From Student Leader To BJP’s Top Choice—Why Her RSS Ties Matter?

Rekha Gupta’s Rise To Delhi CM: From Student Leader To BJP’s Top Choice—Why Her RSS Ties Matter?

Rekha Gupta becomes Delhi’s CM, marking a historic shift. A former DUSU leader and ex-Mayor, she vows reforms in governance, infrastructure, and welfare.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Rekha Gupta’s Rise To Delhi CM: From Student Leader To BJP’s Top Choice—Why Her RSS Ties Matter?


Rekha Gupta, a seasoned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, has been named the next Chief Minister of Delhi, marking a historic moment in the capital’s political landscape. With a strong foundation in student and municipal politics, Gupta’s appointment reflects BJP’s strategic push for governance reforms in Delhi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Political Journey Rooted in Student Activism

Born on July 19, 1974, in Julana, Haryana, Rekha Gupta’s early life was shaped by her father’s banking career, which led her family to shift to Delhi. She pursued her education at Delhi University, where her political journey began in 1992 through Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Daulat Ram College.

Her leadership skills became evident early on, as she rose to become the Secretary of Daulat Ram College (1994-95), followed by Secretary of Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) in 1995-96. The following year, she was elected DUSU President, where she introduced several reforms, including the Common Admission Form, which continues to benefit students today.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Steady Rise Through BJP Ranks

Gupta’s influence expanded within BJP’s youth and women’s wings over the years. She served as:

  • Secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha Delhi (2003-04)
  • National Secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha (2004-06) under Dharmendra Pradhan
  • State General Secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha (2009)
  • National Executive Member of BJP (2010)
  • National Vice President of BJP Mahila Morcha (Present)

She has been an active member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), aligning with BJP’s ideological framework.

Administrative Experience as Mayor and Councillor

Gupta’s administrative acumen was honed during her tenure as:

  • Councillor from North Pitampura (2007 & 2012)
  • Mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation
  • Chairperson of the Women Welfare and Child Development Committee (2007-09)

During her time as councillor, she initiated several infrastructure and social welfare projects, such as:

  • Developing Mahila Park at Pitampura-Sita Vatika (QU Block)
  • Establishing Councillor Administrative Offices in Haiderpur
  • Installing a large number of street lights in Haiderpur
  • Regular pensions for over 700 senior citizens and widows
  • Eco-friendly garbage collection in Pitampura
  • Anti-child labor campaigns and education awareness drives

Her tenure as Mayor saw a focus on urban development and sanitation reforms, earning her recognition as a proactive administrator.

Historic Appointment as Delhi’s CM

With a Vaishya community background—representing 8% of Delhi’s population—Gupta’s appointment is seen as a politically significant move by the BJP. If she assumes office, she will be the only BJP woman Chief Minister in the country at present.

At 50 years old, Gupta possesses assets worth approximately ₹5 crore, showcasing her financial stability along with her extensive political career.

Her leadership is expected to focus on women’s empowerment, urban infrastructure, and governance transparency, with BJP strategizing to strengthen its foothold in Delhi after a decade-long AAP rule.

ALSO READ: Double Engine Government In Delhi: What It Means For The National Capital?

Filed under

BJP Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta biography Rekha Gupta Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Delhi CM | Latest News & Updates RSS leader Delhi

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Hope She Will Fulfil All Promises:’ Kejriwal Congratulates Newly Appointed Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

‘Hope She Will Fulfil All Promises:’ Kejriwal Congratulates Newly Appointed Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Rajnath Singh Congratulates Rekha Gupta On Becoming Delhi’s CM

Rajnath Singh Congratulates Rekha Gupta On Becoming Delhi’s CM

Why Did BJP make Rekha Gupta The New CM Of Delhi? 7 Factors That Led To Her Appointment

Why Did BJP make Rekha Gupta The New CM Of Delhi? 7 Factors That Led...

Shocking Crime At Maha Kumbh: 35-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Prayagraj, Suspect Escapes After Brutal Attack

Shocking Crime At Maha Kumbh: 35-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Prayagraj, Suspect Escapes After Brutal...

Who Is Rekha Gupta’s Husband? Family Reacts As BJP’s Shalimar Bagh MLA Becomes Delhi CM

Who Is Rekha Gupta’s Husband? Family Reacts As BJP’s Shalimar Bagh MLA Becomes Delhi CM

Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela’s Scenes Cut from ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ On Netflix; Here’s Why

Urvashi Rautela’s Scenes Cut from ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ On Netflix; Here’s Why

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Responds To Public Demand For Tax-Free Status For ‘Chhaava’

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Responds To Public Demand For Tax-Free Status For ‘Chhaava’

From Aespa To SEVENTEEN: K-Pop Artists Dominates The 2024 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

From Aespa To SEVENTEEN: K-Pop Artists Dominates The 2024 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

When Did Anuv Jain And His Wife Meet? Singer Dropped A Subtle Hint Few Years Ago About His Relationship

When Did Anuv Jain And His Wife Meet? Singer Dropped A Subtle Hint Few Years

Mrs Producer Harman Baweja Reacts To Promoting Toxic Feminism Remarks: It Will Take A Lot To Infuriate Me

Mrs Producer Harman Baweja Reacts To Promoting Toxic Feminism Remarks: It Will Take A Lot

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox