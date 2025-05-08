Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Reliance Industries Moves To Trademark ‘Operation Sindoor’: What’s Behind The Move?

Reliance Industries Moves To Trademark ‘Operation Sindoor’: What’s Behind The Move?

For now, the competition to own the name continues—fueled by public emotion, media attention, and high commercial interest.

Reliance Industries Moves To Trademark ‘Operation Sindoor’: What’s Behind The Move?

Reliance Industries Moves to Trademark 'Operation Sindoor': What's Behind the Move?


Hours after India’s high-profile military strike on terrorist locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, Reliance Industries made a move to secure the name “Operation Sindoor” as a trademark. The operation’s title, which has stirred national sentiment, quickly became a trending term across media platforms.

Trademark Rush Follows Precision Strikes

The term “Operation Sindoor” is being seen not only as a symbol of military precision but also as a cultural and emotional touchpoint. “Sindoor” evokes powerful imagery tied to sacrifice and valor, resonating deeply with the public.

Recognizing the branding potential, multiple individuals and companies jumped to register the name. According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s Intellectual Property portal, four trademark applications were filed on May 7, 2025, between 10:42 AM and 6:27 PM.

The applications fall under Class 41 of the Nice Classification, which relates to services in education, media, entertainment, and culture.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Among the applicants are Reliance Industries, Mumbai-based Mukesh Chetram Agrawal, retired Group Captain Kamal Singh Oberh from the Indian Air Force, and New Delhi lawyer Alok Kothari.

All four filings stated the phrase was “proposed to be used,” pointing to future projects in the media or entertainment sectors inspired by the operation’s name.

Reliance Files First, But Not Guaranteed Rights

Reliance Industries was the first to file its application at 10:42 AM—mere hours after news of the operation broke. The remaining three followed suit within the same day.

However, being the first to file does not guarantee trademark ownership in India. While filing time matters, trademark law in the country does not automatically award rights based solely on who files first.

Lack of Protection for Military Operation Names

Military operation names in India are not protected by default. The Ministry of Defence does not routinely register or safeguard these terms under any intellectual property framework.

This absence of protection leaves such names vulnerable to trademark claims from private individuals or organizations, unless the government steps in to object.

Under the Indian Trademark Act, the Registrar has the authority to reject names that are deemed offensive, misleading, or against public interest. The fate of the “Operation Sindoor” trademark applications may depend on whether the name is seen as too closely tied to national defense to be used commercially.

For now, the competition to own the name continues—fueled by public emotion, media attention, and high commercial interest.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Army On High Alert After ‘Missile Debris’ Discovered In Amritsar Village

 

Filed under

Operation Sindoor Pahalgam Terror Attack Reliance Industries

Indian strikes have repor

What Is Pakistan’s Chinese-Made HQ-9 Air Defence System Hit In Indian Strikes?
newsx

Gurdaspur In Punjab To Witness Permanent BLACKOUT Tonight Amid Security Concerns
newsx

Pakistan’s Air Defence System Destroyed By India In Lahore During Operation Sindoor
newsx

India-Pakistan Tensions Rattle KSE-100: Market Falls Over 6% After PoK Strikes
JeM commander Abdul Rauf

Who Was Abdul Rauf Azhar? Younger Brother Of Masood Azhar And Mastermind Of IC-814 Hijacking,...
In a minor yet major Tami

MK Stalin Reshuffles Cabinet: Duraimurugan Gets Law, Regupathy Appointed Natural Resources Minister
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is Pakistan’s Chinese-Made HQ-9 Air Defence System Hit In Indian Strikes?

What Is Pakistan’s Chinese-Made HQ-9 Air Defence System Hit In Indian Strikes?

Gurdaspur In Punjab To Witness Permanent BLACKOUT Tonight Amid Security Concerns

Gurdaspur In Punjab To Witness Permanent BLACKOUT Tonight Amid Security Concerns

Pakistan’s Air Defence System Destroyed By India In Lahore During Operation Sindoor

Pakistan’s Air Defence System Destroyed By India In Lahore During Operation Sindoor

India-Pakistan Tensions Rattle KSE-100: Market Falls Over 6% After PoK Strikes

India-Pakistan Tensions Rattle KSE-100: Market Falls Over 6% After PoK Strikes

Who Was Abdul Rauf Azhar? Younger Brother Of Masood Azhar And Mastermind Of IC-814 Hijacking, Killed In Operation Sindoor

Who Was Abdul Rauf Azhar? Younger Brother Of Masood Azhar And Mastermind Of IC-814 Hijacking,...

Entertainment

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy? Actress Refuses To Take Cricketer’s Hand

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy?

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media