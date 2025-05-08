Reliance Industries Moves to Trademark 'Operation Sindoor': What's Behind the Move?

For now, the competition to own the name continues—fueled by public emotion, media attention, and high commercial interest.

Hours after India’s high-profile military strike on terrorist locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, Reliance Industries made a move to secure the name “Operation Sindoor” as a trademark. The operation’s title, which has stirred national sentiment, quickly became a trending term across media platforms.

Trademark Rush Follows Precision Strikes

The term “Operation Sindoor” is being seen not only as a symbol of military precision but also as a cultural and emotional touchpoint. “Sindoor” evokes powerful imagery tied to sacrifice and valor, resonating deeply with the public.

Recognizing the branding potential, multiple individuals and companies jumped to register the name. According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s Intellectual Property portal, four trademark applications were filed on May 7, 2025, between 10:42 AM and 6:27 PM.

The applications fall under Class 41 of the Nice Classification, which relates to services in education, media, entertainment, and culture.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Among the applicants are Reliance Industries, Mumbai-based Mukesh Chetram Agrawal, retired Group Captain Kamal Singh Oberh from the Indian Air Force, and New Delhi lawyer Alok Kothari.

All four filings stated the phrase was “proposed to be used,” pointing to future projects in the media or entertainment sectors inspired by the operation’s name.

Reliance Files First, But Not Guaranteed Rights

Reliance Industries was the first to file its application at 10:42 AM—mere hours after news of the operation broke. The remaining three followed suit within the same day.

However, being the first to file does not guarantee trademark ownership in India. While filing time matters, trademark law in the country does not automatically award rights based solely on who files first.

Lack of Protection for Military Operation Names

Military operation names in India are not protected by default. The Ministry of Defence does not routinely register or safeguard these terms under any intellectual property framework.

This absence of protection leaves such names vulnerable to trademark claims from private individuals or organizations, unless the government steps in to object.

Under the Indian Trademark Act, the Registrar has the authority to reject names that are deemed offensive, misleading, or against public interest. The fate of the “Operation Sindoor” trademark applications may depend on whether the name is seen as too closely tied to national defense to be used commercially.

For now, the competition to own the name continues—fueled by public emotion, media attention, and high commercial interest.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Army On High Alert After ‘Missile Debris’ Discovered In Amritsar Village