Religious Sentiments Trigger Ban Of Trikal Whiskey In Uttarakhand, Radico Khaitan Faces Heat Over Lord Shiva Reference

The Uttarakhand government has officially denied granting any permission for the production, distribution, or registration of Radico Khaitan’s latest whisky brand, Trikal.

The announcement follows a growing public backlash over the brand’s name, which many believe carries deep religious significance tied to Hindu beliefs.

Religious Sentiments Trigger State Ban on Brand Name

Uttarakhand Excise Commissioner Harichandra Semwal clarified that no approvals have been granted for Trikal whisky in any form within the state.

He emphasized that using religious terms or names associated with deities for alcohol branding is strictly prohibited in Uttarakhand. “Such branding offends the religious, cultural, and social fabric of our people,” Semwal stated.

Addressing viral social media posts claiming the whisky is being sold in Uttarakhand, Semwal dismissed them as “completely baseless, misleading, and part of a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of the state and its administration.”

He added that such misinformation not only misguides the public but also aims to create unnecessary controversy.

FIR to Be Filed Against Misinformation Spreaders

The Excise Commissioner confirmed that legal action will be taken against individuals or groups responsible for spreading these rumors. An FIR will be lodged to curb the circulation of false information intended to stir public sentiment and create unrest.

The controversy erupted shortly after Radico Khaitan — a leading Indian liquor company known for brands like 8 PM, Magic Moments, Royal Ranthambore, and Rampur Indian Single Malt — introduced Trikal as its new premium whisky line. The brand name quickly sparked widespread criticism due to its association with Lord Shiva, one of Hinduism’s most revered deities.

Devbhoomi Residents Outraged by Religious Term Used for Alcohol

Public anger intensified across social media platforms, where many users condemned the use of a spiritually significant term for an alcoholic beverage — especially in Uttarakhand, a state revered as Devbhoomi or the “Land of the Gods.”

Several religious groups and political leaders joined the chorus, demanding action against the company for what they termed a “deeply insensitive” branding decision.

The Uttarakhand Excise Department has appealed to citizens not to believe or circulate unverified reports and to notify authorities if such content is found. Officials stressed the importance of maintaining communal harmony and respecting religious sentiments in the state.

As the issue continues to gain momentum across religious organizations and civil society groups, Radico Khaitan has yet to release any official statement addressing the controversy surrounding the Trikal whisky brand.

