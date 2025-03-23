Remembering Bhagat Singh On Shaheed Diwas: Here Are The Facts That Will Give You Goosebumps

Their martyrdom continues to inspire generations, and this day serves as a tribute to their courage and commitment to India’s independence struggle.

March 23 marks Shaheed Diwas, a day of national remembrance in India, dedicated to the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru. These three young revolutionaries were executed by the British on March 23, 1931, for their fight against colonial rule. Their martyrdom continues to inspire generations, and this day serves as a tribute to their courage and commitment to India’s independence struggle.

Chilling Facts About Bhagat Singh

Bhagat Singh, one of India’s most revered freedom fighters, left an indelible mark on the country’s struggle for independence. Here are some lesser-known yet significant facts about his life:

Early Life and Revolutionary Spirit: Born on September 27, 1907, in Lyallpur district (now in Pakistan), Bhagat Singh belonged to a family with a deep-rooted involvement in India’s freedom movement.

Impact of Jallianwala Bagh massacre

The 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre had a profound effect on young Bhagat Singh. At the age of 12, he visited the site, collected blood-stained soil, and vowed to dedicate his life to freeing India from British rule.

Shift from Non-Violence to Revolution: Initially inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violent movement, Bhagat Singh later adopted revolutionary methods after witnessing British atrocities.

Ideological Influence: A staunch believer in Marxism, Singh was deeply influenced by the works of Vladimir Lenin, Leon Trotsky, and Mikhail Bakunin, shaping his vision of an independent and socialist India.

Formation of Revolutionary Groups: In 1926, he founded the Naujawan Bharat Sabha, and later, in 1928, he played a key role in forming the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), which included revolutionaries like Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqullah Khan, and Chandrashekhar Azad.

Saunders’ Assassination: To avenge the brutal death of Lala Lajpat Rai due to police lathi-charge, Singh and his associates planned to kill James Scott, the police superintendent. However, in a case of mistaken identity, they killed John P. Saunders instead on December 17, 1928.

Bombing of the Central Legislative Assembly: Inspired by the French anarchist Auguste Vaillant, Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt threw bombs inside the Central Legislative Assembly on April 8, 1929, protesting repressive laws. Their intent was not to kill but to make their voices heard. Arrested immediately, Singh used the trial as a platform to spread revolutionary ideas.

Prison Struggles and Execution: While imprisoned, Singh and his comrades protested against discrimination between Indian and British prisoners, demanding better conditions. Despite nationwide protests and political appeals, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev were hanged on March 23, 1931.

Shaheed Diwas: Honoring the Legacy

Every year on March 23, India observes Shaheed Diwas to pay tribute to these brave revolutionaries. Schools, colleges, and various organizations hold events, discussions, and exhibitions to educate people about their contribution to India’s freedom struggle. Their slogan “Inquilab Zindabad” (Long Live the Revolution) continues to resonate as a symbol of resistance and patriotism.

As India commemorates Shaheed Diwas 2025, the nation remembers Bhagat Singh and his comrades not just as martyrs but as visionaries who dreamed of an independent and progressive India. Their courage and sacrifice remain an enduring source of inspiration for generations to come.

