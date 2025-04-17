Home
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Remembering Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan On His Death Anniversary: Philosopher, Statesman, And The Teacher Of A Nation

A philosopher deeply influenced by Vedantic thought, he spent years interpreting Indian philosophy for the Western world while also urging Indians to reconnect with their rich philosophical heritage.

April 17 marks the death anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, one of India’s most revered scholars and the second President of the country. His life and legacy continue to inspire generations across disciplines, from philosophy and education to public service.

Born in 1888 in Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan emerged as a towering intellectual voice during a pivotal time in India’s history. A philosopher deeply influenced by Vedantic thought, he spent years interpreting Indian philosophy for the Western world while also urging Indians to reconnect with their rich philosophical heritage.

His academic journey began with a modest education in local schools, but his brilliance quickly carried him to prestigious institutions. He taught at Madras Presidency College, the University of Mysore, and later became the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University and Banaras Hindu University. Internationally, he served as a professor of Eastern Religions and Ethics at Oxford University, breaking cultural barriers at a time when Indian voices were rarely heard on global academic platforms.

Beyond the classroom, Radhakrishnan’s impact on India was far-reaching. He became India’s first Vice President in 1952 and later served as the President of India from 1962 to 1967. His presidency was marked by humility and intellect—a scholar leading the country with quiet dignity.

Despite the weight of his official roles, Radhakrishnan never distanced himself from the classroom in spirit. It was his deep belief in the power of education that led to the origin of Teachers’ Day in India. When he became President, his students and well-wishers wanted to celebrate his birthday on September 5. In response, he humbly requested that the day be observed as Teachers’ Day to honour the contribution of teachers across the nation.

On this day, as India remembers Dr. Radhakrishnan, tributes pour in not only for a former President but for a man who saw teaching as the noblest of all professions. His writings, including The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore, Indian Philosophy, and The Hindu View of Life, continue to be studied in universities around the world.

