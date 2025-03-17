Home
Monday, March 17, 2025
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Remembering Kalpana Chawla: Here Are The Unmissable Facts About India’s Space Icon

Remembering Kalpana Chawla: Here Are The Unmissable Facts About India’s Space Icon

Even after her passing, Kalpana Chawla continues to inspire aspiring astronauts and scientists, especially young women, proving that dreams have no limits.

Remembering Kalpana Chawla: Here Are The Unmissable Facts About India’s Space Icon

Kalpana Chawla


Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian-origin woman in space, continues to inspire millions across the world with her remarkable achievements. On her birth anniversary in 2025, we remember her enduring legacy and contributions to space exploration. Born on March 17, 1962, in Karnal, Haryana, Chawla’s journey from a small-town girl to a NASA astronaut remains a proof to perseverance and ambition.

As we honor her memory, here are some fascinating and unmissable facts about Kalpana Chawla:

First Indian Woman in Space

Kalpana Chawla became the first Indian-origin woman to travel to space when she embarked on her maiden spaceflight aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia in 1997.

Early Passion for Aviation

As a child, Chawla was fascinated by aeroplanes and often visited local flying clubs with her father. This early interest shaped her future in aerospace engineering and space exploration.

Trailblazer in Engineering

She pursued aeronautical engineering at Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh, becoming the first woman to study the subject at the institution.

Higher Education in the US

In 1982, Kalpana moved to the United States for higher studies. She earned a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Texas in 1984, followed by a PhD in the same field from the University of Colorado in 1988.

Joining NASA

Her career at NASA began in 1988 when she joined the Ames Research Center as a researcher. Six years later, in 1994, she was selected as an astronaut candidate, marking the beginning of her space journey.

First Space Mission in 1997

During her first spaceflight on STS-87 Columbia in 1997, she was a mission specialist and primary robotic arm operator. She even interacted with then-Indian Prime Minister I.K. Gujral from space, showcasing India’s beauty from above.

Final Space Mission in 2003

Kalpana Chawla’s second and final space mission was aboard STS-107 Columbia in 2003. The 16-day mission ended tragically when the shuttle disintegrated upon re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere, claiming the lives of all seven crew members.

To honor her contributions, the Indian government renamed the first satellite in the Met-Sat series as ‘Kalpana-1.’ She has also received numerous awards and recognitions posthumously.

Even after her passing, Kalpana Chawla continues to inspire aspiring astronauts and scientists, especially young women, proving that dreams have no limits.

On her birth anniversary, we remember Kalpana Chawla’s indomitable spirit and her significant contributions to space exploration. Her journey remains an inspiration for generations to come, reinforcing the message that perseverance and passion can break all barriers.

