Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Remembering The 26/11 Mumbai Attacks: A Dark Day In India’s History

The attackers infiltrated Mumbai's shores via inflatable dinghies after hijacking an Indian fishing trawler off the Arabian Sea.

Remembering The 26/11 Mumbai Attacks: A Dark Day In India’s History

Today marks the 16th anniversary of one of the horrifying terrorist attacks in India. On 26th November, 2008 Mumbai witnessed a dark day as on that day, ten heavily armed militants from Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) evoked terror across Mumbai. This led to the death of 166 people that included 18 security personnel

The coordinated assault, carried out over four harrowing days, resulted in the deaths of 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injured more than 300. Among the dead were citizens from multiple countries, marking it as a global tragedy.

The Attack Unfolds

The attackers infiltrated Mumbai’s shores via inflatable dinghies after hijacking an Indian fishing trawler off the Arabian Sea. Armed with automatic rifles, grenades, and explosives, they divided into small teams to wreak havoc across several iconic locations, including:

  • Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST): A bustling railway station where indiscriminate firing killed dozens.
  • Taj Mahal Palace Hotel: A symbol of India’s heritage, where terrorists held hostages and engaged in prolonged battles with security forces.
  • Oberoi Trident Hotel: Another luxury hotel targeted, leading to casualties among guests and staff.
  • Nariman House: A Jewish community center where several hostages, including a rabbi and his family, were killed.

Other locations, such as Leopold Café, hospitals, and public spaces, were also targeted in the rampage.

Heroic Response

The Indian security forces, including the National Security Guard (NSG), Marine Commandos (MARCOS), and Mumbai Police, worked tirelessly to rescue hostages and neutralize the attackers. The operations at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and Nariman House became the focal points of the prolonged battle, with commandos fighting through heavily fortified positions and booby-trapped locations.

Of the ten attackers, nine were killed during the counter-terror operations, while one, Ajmal Kasab, was captured alive. Kasab’s arrest provided critical insights into the planning and execution of the attack.

Aftermath and Consequences

The 26/11 attacks exposed significant lapses in India’s intelligence and coastal security. In response, the Indian government implemented sweeping changes, including:

  • Establishing the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for counterterrorism operations.
  • Strengthening the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
  • Modernizing coastal and maritime security to prevent similar infiltrations.

Ajmal Kasab was tried, convicted, and executed in 2012, symbolizing India’s resolve against terrorism. Investigations also revealed the involvement of individuals like David Headley, a Pakistani-American operative who conducted reconnaissance for LeT.

A Day Never Forgotten

Each year, November 26 is observed to honor the memory of the victims and the bravery of the security forces who laid down their lives. The attacks not only changed Mumbai but also reshaped India’s approach to national security.

As the nation remembers this tragedy, it serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and unity in combating terrorism, ensuring such an event is never repeated.

Also Read: BJP Government Is Directly Responsible’: Rahul Gandhi On Sambhal Violence

Filed under

26/11 Mumbai Attacks Kasab mumbai attack Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Taiba Taj Hotel What Happened In History Today
Advertisement

Also Read

Constitution Day Of India: Know About The Silent Architects Of Indian Constitution

Constitution Day Of India: Know About The Silent Architects Of Indian Constitution

Pakistan: ‘Release Imran Khan’ Slogans Raised As Three PTI Members Killed Amid Islamabad Protests

Pakistan: ‘Release Imran Khan’ Slogans Raised As Three PTI Members Killed Amid Islamabad Protests

WWE Flashback: When The Undertaker Thought He Killed Hulk Hogan After He Faked A Neck Injury

WWE Flashback: When The Undertaker Thought He Killed Hulk Hogan After He Faked A Neck...

‘Stop Illegal Immigration’: Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariff On All Canadian Goods

‘Stop Illegal Immigration’: Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariff On All Canadian Goods

InPics: Glimpse Of Horror 26/11 Mumbai Attack

InPics: Glimpse Of Horror 26/11 Mumbai Attack

Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence Once Revealed Why She Got Clicked Naked Amid Scandal: Either Your Boyfriend Looks At Porn Or At You

Jennifer Lawrence Once Revealed Why She Got Clicked Naked Amid Scandal: Either Your Boyfriend Looks

Is Robert Pattinson Ditching DC To Join Marvel? Tenet Star Met Marvel President For A Possible Role In MCU

Is Robert Pattinson Ditching DC To Join Marvel? Tenet Star Met Marvel President For A

Is Drake Planning A Massive Lawsuit Against Kendrick Lamar? Rapper Accuses Spotify Of Illegally Inflating K Dot’s Diss Track

Is Drake Planning A Massive Lawsuit Against Kendrick Lamar? Rapper Accuses Spotify Of Illegally Inflating

Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala To Tie The Knot On December 4 In A Grand Traditional ‘8 Hour’ Wedding

Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala To Tie The Knot On December 4 In A Grand

Why Did Shweta Bachchan Send A Flower Bouquet To Aishwarya Rai’s Sister-In-Law?

Why Did Shweta Bachchan Send A Flower Bouquet To Aishwarya Rai’s Sister-In-Law?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group, Research Reveals

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group,

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox