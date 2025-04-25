Home
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Live Tv
‘Removed Bindi, Chanted Allahu Akbar’, Pune Woman Recalls Pahalgam Terror Attack: Still Shot My Husband

The attack occurred on April 22 in the Baisaran Valley. Both Gunbote (58) and Jagdale (50) were cremated at Pune’s Vaikunth crematorium, where political leaders and dignitaries gathered to offer condolences.

‘Removed Bindi, Chanted Allahu Akbar’, Pune Woman Recalls Pahalgam Terror Attack: Still Shot My Husband

Nearly 26 people died, and over 60 others were injured in the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday, April 22.


Sangita Gunbote, a resident of Pune, has vividly described the terrifying events during the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of her husband, Kaustubh Gunbote, and his close friend, Santosh Jagdale.

Speaking at their funeral, Sangita told NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar that in a desperate attempt to survive, they removed their bindis and began chanting “Allahu Akbar,” hoping the terrorists would spare them. Tragically, her husband, his friend, and another nearby man were still shot dead.

The attack occurred on April 22 in the Baisaran Valley. Both Gunbote (58) and Jagdale (50) were cremated at Pune’s Vaikunth crematorium, where political leaders and dignitaries gathered to offer condolences.

Among those present were Ministers Chandrakant Patil, Madhuri Misal, Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol, and former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan.

Recounting the aftermath, Sangita explained how she, along with Jagdale’s wife and daughter Asavari, escaped the scene on horseback. They had hired a local horse rider who helped them reach the main market, where a kind cab driver assisted in contacting authorities.

Soon after, army helicopters began evacuating the wounded.

The bodies of Gunbote and Jagdale were flown to Pune early Thursday morning. Their arrival drew a large gathering of mourners, many of whom called for swift justice. Friends, family members, and concerned citizens stood united in sorrow and anger over the brutal killings.

kashmir attack Latest India News Pahalgam Terror Attack

