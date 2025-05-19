‘Rename It to Reflect India’s Military Might’: CTI Demands Removal of Kemal Atatürk Sign Near PM’s Residence; Wants Road Renamed ‘BrahMos Marg’

In a new development sparking political attention, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the removal of a street sign named after Turkey’s founder and first President, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, located near the Prime Minister’s residence in Delhi.

The CTI, through a letter sent by its chairman Brijesh Goyal, has also urged that the road currently called “Kemal Atatürk Marg” be renamed as “BrahMos Marg”—after India’s powerful cruise missile—as a symbol of national pride and military strength.

Why CTI Is Angry About the Sign

According to the CTI’s letter, the road sign honoring Atatürk has been in place for over 30 years near the PM’s official residence. But the group now wants it removed in light of recent political tensions.

The main reason behind the demand is Turkey’s vocal support of Pakistan on international platforms, particularly regarding Kashmir. CTI argues that such open backing of a hostile neighbor has deeply angered people across Delhi and the rest of India.

“In a situation where Turkey is clearly siding with Pakistan, there is growing public anger. It’s unacceptable that a street so close to the Prime Minister’s residence continues to carry the name of Turkey’s founder,” the letter stated.

“Rename It to Reflect India’s Military Might”

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said the current name indirectly glorifies a country that is not aligned with India’s interests.

“The road should be renamed ‘BrahMos Marg’ to remind every citizen and visitor passing through the area of our strong military capabilities,” Goyal said in the letter addressed to PM Modi.

CTI leaders argue that a name reflecting India’s defense strength is far more fitting for such a high-profile location.

CTI Calls for Strong Message to Turkey

CTI General Secretary Vishnu Bhargava and Gurmeet Arora echoed the sentiment, saying, “Turkey, like Pakistan, has become an enemy of India. The Indian government must send a strong message to Ankara.”

They questioned why the capital city should continue to display a board in a prime location honoring someone who represents a government that openly sides with India’s adversaries.

“This is not just about a name. It’s about what we stand for as a country,” Bhargava said.

The ball is now in the government’s court. While there has been no official response from the PMO yet, CTI’s demand adds pressure to reevaluate symbolic representations in key parts of Delhi, especially those linked to countries India currently has strained relations with.