Renaming Mustafabad? Delhi Assembly To Discuss Key Issues Friday

The Delhi Assembly is set to hold discussions on two key issues on Friday: the proposed renaming of the Mustafabad assembly constituency and the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit report on the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). Both topics are expected to spark debate among legislators.

Discussion on CAG Report on DTC

One of the primary points of discussion in the assembly session will be the CAG audit report, which examines the functioning of the Delhi Transport Corporation. The report is expected to shed light on financial and operational aspects of the public transport service, which plays a crucial role in the daily commute of millions of Delhi residents.

Lawmakers will review the findings and deliberate on any necessary measures to improve the efficiency and financial health of the DTC. Given its importance to public transportation in the city, the report’s details will likely be closely scrutinized.

Proposal to Rename Mustafabad to Shiv Vihar

Another significant agenda item is the proposal to rename the Mustafabad assembly constituency as “Shiv Vihar Assembly Constituency.” The resolution was introduced by BJP MLA and deputy speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, who argues that the name should reflect the sentiments of the constituency’s voters.

Before being elected as deputy speaker of the Delhi Assembly on February 27, Bisht had previously pushed for renaming Mustafabad, suggesting names like “Shiv Vihar” or “Shiv Puri.” The Mustafabad constituency has a substantial Muslim population, but Bisht claims, without presenting any official data, that the Hindu community forms the majority.

“On one side, there are 58 percent people and, on the other, 42 percent. It is the right of the 58 percent that the name should be changed accordingly. The name could be Shiv Vihar or Shiv Puri,” he told PTI.

Bisht, a seasoned politician who has been elected six times, secured victory in the most recent elections by defeating AAP’s Adeel Ahmad Khan by 17,578 votes. His proposal to change the constituency’s name is likely to generate debate, especially from opposition leaders who may view it as politically motivated.

Review of Pending Cases in Assembly Committees

Apart from these two major discussions, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha will also introduce a resolution regarding the implementation of free gas cylinder distribution by the Delhi government on special occasions. This initiative is aimed at providing relief to households struggling with rising cooking gas prices and could become a topic of heated discussion among assembly members.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly is also set to address long-pending cases referred to various committees, including the Committee on Privileges, the Committee on Petitions, and the Committee on Questions and References. Led by BJP MLA Abhay Verma, the motion seeks to resolve cases that have been left pending from the Sixth and Seventh Legislative Assemblies.

A Contentious Session Ahead

With these major issues up for discussion, the Delhi Assembly session is expected to be intense. The proposed name change for Mustafabad is particularly likely to provoke strong reactions from both ruling and opposition parties, given the sensitivity of such changes in the current political climate.

Similarly, the CAG report on the DTC is expected to raise questions about the financial management and operational efficiency of the public transport system, leading to demands for accountability and reforms.