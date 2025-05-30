Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Renowned Poet And Playwright Dr. Hodigere S.V. Murthy (HSV) Passes Away At 80 In Bengaluru

Renowned Poet And Playwright Dr. Hodigere S.V. Murthy (HSV) Passes Away At 80 In Bengaluru

Dr. HSV, iconic Kannada poet and playwright, dies at 80. Known for his deep rural influence, over 100 works, and film contributions. Tributes pour in across Karnataka.

Renowned Poet And Playwright Dr. Hodigere S.V. Murthy (HSV) Passes Away At 80 In Bengaluru


Dr. Hodigere Shanbhog Venkatesha Murthy, the revered Kannada poet, playwright, critic, and academic popularly known by his initials HSV passed away early Friday morning at BGS Hospital in Bengaluru. He was 80 and had been battling age-related health complications.

A Pillar of Modern Kannada Literature

Born on June 23, 1944, in Hodigere, a village in Channagiri taluk of Davangere district, HSV’s work was deeply influenced by his rural upbringing. The son of Narayana Bhatta and Nagaratnamma, HSV channeled the essence of village life into his writings, giving a voice to everyday realities with poetic grace and profound insight.

He completed his master’s degree in Kannada from Bangalore University and went on to teach for nearly three decades at St. Joseph’s Commerce College. Later, he earned his Ph.D. with a dissertation titled “Kathanakavanas in Kannada”. His academic and literary contributions culminated in his chairing of the 85th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, a testament to his towering presence in Karnataka’s literary circles.

Author of 100+ Works: Poetry, Plays, and More

Over his prolific career, HSV penned more than 100 literary works, including poetry, drama, and critical essays.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Notable poetry collections include:

  • Parivritta

  • Bagilu

  • Badiva Janagalu

  • Saugandhika

  • Moovattu Malegaala

Renowned plays:

  • Hejjegalu

  • Ondu Sainika Vruttanta

  • Agnivarna

His creative expression was marked by social realism, emotional nuance, and linguistic richness.

A Celebrated Contributor to Kannada Cinema and TV

HSV also made significant contributions to Kannada film and television, writing lyrics and dialogues for critically acclaimed films such as:

  • Chinnari Mutha

  • Kotreshi Kanasu

  • America America

  • Maitri

  • Kirik Party

His lyrical work for television serials especially title tracks for Mukta and Mahaparva remains etched in the memory of Kannada audiences.

Final Moments and Tributes

Dr. HSV passed away at 7 a.m. on May 30 at BGS Hospital, Bengaluru. He is survived by his four sons.

News of his passing has triggered a wave of tributes from literary icons, academics, filmmakers, and students across Karnataka and beyond. Many remember him not only for his writing but for the intellectual mentorship and cultural legacy he leaves behind.

ALSO READ: PMK Founder S Ramadoss Blames Son Anbumani For BJP Alliance, Says He Was Forced

Filed under

Hodigere Shanbhog Venkatesha Murthy HSV Kannada literature HSV Kannada poet death Kannada poet passes away Kannada Sahitya Sammelana HSV

PM Modi visited Bihar whe

‘Promise Fulfilled, Terror Bases Reduced to Dust’: PM Modi Addresses Gathering In Bihar
Prime Minister Narendra M

‘Pakistan And The world Have Seen Power Of India’s Daughters’ Sindoor’ Says PM Modi In...
Google is back in federal

Explained: Why Google’s Landmark Antitrust Case Could Reshape the Internet’s Future
At a high-profile public

‘We Have Done Much Work For Women’, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar In Karakat In...
Elon Musk is leaving Wash

Explained: Elon Musk Returns to Business But Faces Big Challenges After Washington Stint
As electricity prices in

What Is Zamzam? Pakistani Maulana Offers Remedy For Soaring Electricity Bills
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Promise Fulfilled, Terror Bases Reduced to Dust’: PM Modi Addresses Gathering In Bihar

‘Promise Fulfilled, Terror Bases Reduced to Dust’: PM Modi Addresses Gathering In Bihar

‘Pakistan And The world Have Seen Power Of India’s Daughters’ Sindoor’ Says PM Modi In Bihar’s Karakat

‘Pakistan And The world Have Seen Power Of India’s Daughters’ Sindoor’ Says PM Modi In...

Explained: Why Google’s Landmark Antitrust Case Could Reshape the Internet’s Future

Explained: Why Google’s Landmark Antitrust Case Could Reshape the Internet’s Future

‘We Have Done Much Work For Women’, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar In Karakat In PM Modi’s Presence

‘We Have Done Much Work For Women’, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar In Karakat In...

Explained: Elon Musk Returns to Business But Faces Big Challenges After Washington Stint

Explained: Elon Musk Returns to Business But Faces Big Challenges After Washington Stint

Entertainment

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’ Audio Launch

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’

‘Need Content, MOAR Content’: Netflix Goes Down for Thousands in the U.S., Sparks Frustration and Memes Online

‘Need Content, MOAR Content’: Netflix Goes Down for Thousands in the U.S., Sparks Frustration and

Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran Film

Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He Bailed Out Singer For $100

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually Assaulted Her Multiple Times

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth