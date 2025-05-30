Renowned Poet And Playwright Dr. Hodigere S.V. Murthy (HSV) Passes Away At 80 In Bengaluru

Dr. HSV, iconic Kannada poet and playwright, dies at 80. Known for his deep rural influence, over 100 works, and film contributions. Tributes pour in across Karnataka.

Dr. Hodigere Shanbhog Venkatesha Murthy, the revered Kannada poet, playwright, critic, and academic popularly known by his initials HSV passed away early Friday morning at BGS Hospital in Bengaluru. He was 80 and had been battling age-related health complications.

A Pillar of Modern Kannada Literature

Born on June 23, 1944, in Hodigere, a village in Channagiri taluk of Davangere district, HSV’s work was deeply influenced by his rural upbringing. The son of Narayana Bhatta and Nagaratnamma, HSV channeled the essence of village life into his writings, giving a voice to everyday realities with poetic grace and profound insight.

He completed his master’s degree in Kannada from Bangalore University and went on to teach for nearly three decades at St. Joseph’s Commerce College. Later, he earned his Ph.D. with a dissertation titled “Kathanakavanas in Kannada”. His academic and literary contributions culminated in his chairing of the 85th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, a testament to his towering presence in Karnataka’s literary circles.

Author of 100+ Works: Poetry, Plays, and More

Over his prolific career, HSV penned more than 100 literary works, including poetry, drama, and critical essays.

Notable poetry collections include:

Parivritta

Bagilu

Badiva Janagalu

Saugandhika

Moovattu Malegaala

Renowned plays:

Hejjegalu

Ondu Sainika Vruttanta

Agnivarna

His creative expression was marked by social realism, emotional nuance, and linguistic richness.

A Celebrated Contributor to Kannada Cinema and TV

HSV also made significant contributions to Kannada film and television, writing lyrics and dialogues for critically acclaimed films such as:

Chinnari Mutha

Kotreshi Kanasu

America America

Maitri

Kirik Party

His lyrical work for television serials especially title tracks for Mukta and Mahaparva remains etched in the memory of Kannada audiences.

Final Moments and Tributes

Dr. HSV passed away at 7 a.m. on May 30 at BGS Hospital, Bengaluru. He is survived by his four sons.

News of his passing has triggered a wave of tributes from literary icons, academics, filmmakers, and students across Karnataka and beyond. Many remember him not only for his writing but for the intellectual mentorship and cultural legacy he leaves behind.

