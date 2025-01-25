Home
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Republic Day 2025: India To Display Military Strength And Commemorate 75 Years Of Constitution

India celebrates its 76th Republic Day with a grand parade showcasing military prowess and cultural heritage. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is the chief guest.

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, Delhi has been fortified with an extensive security framework involving over 70 paramilitary companies and 15,000 police personnel.


India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, marking the platinum jubilee of the adoption of the Constitution. The country will showcase its military prowess and rich cultural heritage at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Chief Guest and Ceremonial Parade

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest on the occasion. The ceremonial parade will witness the participation of a marching contingent and a band contingent from Indonesia. Subianto will be the fourth Indonesian president to attend India’s Republic Day celebrations. Sukarno, the first president of Indonesia, was the chief guest at India’s first Republic Day celebrations in 1950.

President Droupadi Murmu will hoist the Tricolour and address the nation on the occasion. Here are 10 things to know about Republic Day 2025 celebrations:

  1. Tableaux Participation: As many as 16 tableaux from states and Union territories and 15 from central ministries, departments, and organizations will take part in the parade.
  2. Defence Platforms: India will showcase some of the cutting-edge defence platforms including the BrahMos, Pinaka, and Akash, with the Army’s Battle Surveillance System ‘Sanjay’ and DRDO’s surface-to-surface tactical missile ‘Pralay’ set to register their presence in the ceremonial parade for the first time.
  3. Military Equipment: The country’s T-90 ‘Bhishma’ tanks, Sarath (infantry carrying vehicle BMP-II), Short Span Bridging System 10m, Nag Missile System, multi-barrel rocket launcher system ‘Agnibaan’, and ‘Bajrang’ (light specialist vehicle) will also be part of the parade.
  4. Tri-Services Tableau: The parade will feature a tri-services tableau depicting the spirit of “jointness” among the armed forces. The tableau will display a battlefield scenario demonstrating a synchronized operation in land, water, and air with the indigenous Arjun battle tank, Tejas fighter aircraft, and advanced light helicopter. The theme of the tri-services tableau will be ‘Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat’ (Strong and Secure India). Additionally, the DRDO will present a tableau with the theme ‘Raksha Kavach — multi-layer protection against multi-domain threats’.
  5. Tribute to Martyrs: Before the parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in paying tribute to the country’s martyrs by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. The parade will begin in the morning with the National Salute and will continue for 90 minutes, reflecting the journey of India’s heritage and growth.
  6. Aircraft Participation: C-130J Super Hercules, C-295, C-17 Globemaster, P-8I, MiG-29, and Su-30, among other aircraft, will also take part in the celebrations. The ceremonial parade will be heralded by 300 cultural artistes playing ‘Sare Jahan Se Achha’ on musical instruments representing different parts of the country.
  7. Parade Commanders: Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area will be the Parade Commander, while Parade Second-in-Command will be Chief of Staff (COS), Delhi Area, Maj Gen Sumit Mehta. Two Param Vir Chakra awardees—both Kargil war heroes—and one Ashok Chakra awardee will be part of the parade.
  8. Flypast: The flypast will feature 40 Indian Air Force aircraft and three Dornier aircraft of the Indian Coast Guard. The Indian Army will be represented by a mounted column, eight mechanized columns, and six marching contingents. The column will be represented by the 61 Cavalry.
  9. Marching Columns: The marching columns will consist of contingents from the Brigade of the Guards contingent, Jat Regiment, Garhwal Rifles Regiment, J&K Light Infantry (JAKLI) regiment, and a contingent of the Corps of Engineers. Capt Ritika Khareta will be the contingent commander of a marching contingent of the Army’s Corps of Signals. The officer is the only woman member of her contingent, and the rest are men.
  10. Motorcycle Display: There will also be a motorcycle display by daredevils of the Corps of Signals. Capt Ashish Rana will be its leader and Capt Dimple Singh Bhati, the second in line.

The Republic Day celebrations will reflect the journey of India’s heritage and growth, showcasing the nation’s military strength and cultural diversity. The event will be a testament to India’s progress and resilience, honoring the sacrifices of its martyrs and celebrating the spirit of unity and patriotism.

ALSO READ: 76th Republic Day: 31 CBI Officers Awarded Police Medals, Here's The List Of Key Recipients

