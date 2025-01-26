Republic Day 2025: Inspirational Quotes From Our Leaders To Reflect On This January 26

As India gears up to celebrate its 76th Republic Day on January 26, it is essential to remember the rich cultural heritage of our nation and the sacrifices made by our leaders to build this country. Republic Day marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution and celebrates the democratic values and freedoms we enjoy today. In honor of this special day, here are 20 patriotic and inspirational quotes from our freedom fighters and leaders that capture the essence of India’s spirit.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Inspiring Quotes from Our Leaders

Mahatma Gandhi: “Ours is not a drive for power, but purely a non-violent fight for India’s independence.” BR Ambedkar: “So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.” Bhagat Singh: “It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived.” Chandra Shekhar Azad: “Don’t see others doing better than you; beat your own records every day, because success is a fight between you and yourself.” Rabindranath Tagore: “Where the mind is without fear, and the head is held high, where knowledge is free. Where the world has not been broken up into fragments by narrow domestic walls. Where words come out from the depth of truth, where tireless striving stretches its arms toward perfection. Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way into the dreary desert sand of dead habit. Where the mind is led forward by thee.” BR Ambedkar: “Freedom of mind is the real freedom. A person whose mind is not free, though he may not be in chains, is a slave, not a free man. One whose mind is not free, though he may not be in prison, is a prisoner and not a free man. One whose mind is not free, though alive, is no better than dead. Freedom of mind is the proof of one’s existence.” Jawaharlal Nehru: “Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge, not wholly or in full measure, but very substantially. At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.” Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: “Every citizen of India must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain duties.” Sarojini Naidu: “A country’s greatness lies in its undying ideal of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race.” Sarojini Naidu: “A country’s greatness lies in its undying ideal of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race.”

Patriotic Quotes to Inspire

Subhash Chandra Bose: “Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azaadi doonga.” Bhagat Singh: “Inquilab Zindabad.” Ramprasad Bismil: “Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil me hai.” Bal Gangadhar Tilak: “Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it.” Lal Bahadur Shastri: “Jai Jawan Jai Kisaan.” Bankim Chandra Chatterjee: “Vande Mataram.” Madan Mohan Malviya: “Satyamev Jayate.” Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru: “Who lives if India dies?” Mahatma Gandhi: “Do or die.” Ramprasad Bismil: “Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil mein hai.”

Celebrating Republic Day

As we celebrate Republic Day 2025, let us reflect on the words of our great leaders and draw inspiration from their unwavering dedication to the nation. These quotes remind us of the values and principles that our freedom fighters stood for and the sacrifices they made for our independence. Let us honor their legacy by working towards a better and brighter future for our country.

ALSO READ: Republic Day 2025: India To Display Military Strength And Commemorate 75 Years Of Constitution