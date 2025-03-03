Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Rescue Operation Continues for Workers Trapped in Telangana Tunnel Collapse

Rescue Operation Continues for Workers Trapped in Telangana Tunnel Collapse

Efforts to rescue eight workers trapped inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Nagarkurnool, Telangana, have stretched beyond 10 days, with authorities struggling to make a breakthrough.

Rescue Operation Continues for Workers Trapped in Telangana Tunnel Collapse


Efforts to rescue eight workers trapped inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Nagarkurnool, Telangana, have stretched beyond 10 days, with authorities struggling to make a breakthrough. The workers, including engineers and laborers, have been trapped since February 22.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Challenges in the Rescue Mission

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Commandant VVN Prasanna Kumar stated that 12 agencies are working tirelessly to locate the trapped individuals. However, rescuers have not been able to establish direct communication with them.

“The operation is progressing at full speed, with experts from across the country assisting. However, due to the tunnel’s complex structure, success has been elusive so far,” Kumar explained.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Both the Telangana and Central governments have deployed top specialists to aid in the delicate tunnel rescue operation.

Chief Minister’s Visit to the Site

On Sunday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited the site to assess the situation. He stated that the administration is working on accelerating the rescue mission, but the exact location of the trapped workers remains uncertain.

“The broken conveyor belt needs to be fixed for the rescue operation to progress. It should be operational by Monday,” he added.

The Chief Minister assured that the government is committed to supporting affected families and is determined to complete the rescue mission as soon as possible. However, he cautioned that it could take another two to three days before rescuers reach a definitive point in their efforts.

Central Government’s Involvement

BJP MLA Payal Shankar confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation and has extended full support to the state government.

“PM Modi is in continuous contact with the Telangana government and has sent all necessary assistance. We hope for a successful rescue and the safe return of the trapped individuals,” Shankar told ANI.

With heavy machinery, expert teams, and round-the-clock efforts, rescuers remain hopeful for a breakthrough. However, the lack of communication with the trapped workers and the complexity of the collapsed tunnel continue to pose major challenges.

Also Read: Supreme Court Nods For Visually Impaired Individuals To Be Judges, Says ‘No Discrimination In Judicial Services’

Filed under

Rescue Operation Continues for Workers Trapped Telangana Tunnel Collapse

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ Teaser Drops: Reveals Intense, Mysterious Journey Set For 2026 Release

Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ Teaser Drops: Reveals Intense, Mysterious Journey Set For 2026 Release

20 More Firearms Surrendered Across Four Districts In Violence-Hit Manipur

20 More Firearms Surrendered Across Four Districts In Violence-Hit Manipur

‘We May Be The Only Intelligent Civilization In The Milky Way’: Professor Brian Cox At NXT Conclave Talks About The Future Of Humanity And Science

‘We May Be The Only Intelligent Civilization In The Milky Way’: Professor Brian Cox At...

When Is International Women’s Day In 2025? Know Its Historical Significance

When Is International Women’s Day In 2025? Know Its Historical Significance

MK Stalin Asks Newlyweds In Tamil Nadu To Have Babies Immediately To Counter Delimitation From Centre

MK Stalin Asks Newlyweds In Tamil Nadu To Have Babies Immediately To Counter Delimitation From...

Entertainment

Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ Teaser Drops: Reveals Intense, Mysterious Journey Set For 2026 Release

Nani’s ‘The Paradise’ Teaser Drops: Reveals Intense, Mysterious Journey Set For 2026 Release

Watch: Adrien Brody Rushes Towards Stage, Pauses, Throws Chewed Gum At Girlfriend Before Accepting Oscar For Best Actor

Watch: Adrien Brody Rushes Towards Stage, Pauses, Throws Chewed Gum At Girlfriend Before Accepting Oscar

What Do Oscar Nominees Get In $200,000 Gift Bag? Maldives Trip, Cannabis But Most Expensive Item On List Is Worth $50K

What Do Oscar Nominees Get In $200,000 Gift Bag? Maldives Trip, Cannabis But Most Expensive

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Pulls A Kendrick Lamar During Live Broadcast, Jokes About Drake Being A Paedophile

Oscars 2025 Host Conan O’Brien Pulls A Kendrick Lamar During Live Broadcast, Jokes About Drake

Why Was Kieran Culkin Censored During His Oscar Speech For His First Win?

Why Was Kieran Culkin Censored During His Oscar Speech For His First Win?

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard