Rescue Operation Continues for Workers Trapped in Telangana Tunnel Collapse

Efforts to rescue eight workers trapped inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Nagarkurnool, Telangana, have stretched beyond 10 days, with authorities struggling to make a breakthrough. The workers, including engineers and laborers, have been trapped since February 22.

Challenges in the Rescue Mission

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Commandant VVN Prasanna Kumar stated that 12 agencies are working tirelessly to locate the trapped individuals. However, rescuers have not been able to establish direct communication with them.

“The operation is progressing at full speed, with experts from across the country assisting. However, due to the tunnel’s complex structure, success has been elusive so far,” Kumar explained.

Both the Telangana and Central governments have deployed top specialists to aid in the delicate tunnel rescue operation.

Chief Minister’s Visit to the Site

On Sunday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited the site to assess the situation. He stated that the administration is working on accelerating the rescue mission, but the exact location of the trapped workers remains uncertain.

“The broken conveyor belt needs to be fixed for the rescue operation to progress. It should be operational by Monday,” he added.

The Chief Minister assured that the government is committed to supporting affected families and is determined to complete the rescue mission as soon as possible. However, he cautioned that it could take another two to three days before rescuers reach a definitive point in their efforts.

Central Government’s Involvement

BJP MLA Payal Shankar confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation and has extended full support to the state government.

“PM Modi is in continuous contact with the Telangana government and has sent all necessary assistance. We hope for a successful rescue and the safe return of the trapped individuals,” Shankar told ANI.

With heavy machinery, expert teams, and round-the-clock efforts, rescuers remain hopeful for a breakthrough. However, the lack of communication with the trapped workers and the complexity of the collapsed tunnel continue to pose major challenges.

