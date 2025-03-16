Reservation Not Just for Muslims, Says Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

The Karnataka government’s recent decision to allocate 4% reservation for minorities in government contracts has sparked controversy, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the Congress-led administration of appeasement politics.

The Karnataka government’s recent decision to allocate 4% reservation for minorities in government contracts has sparked controversy, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the Congress-led administration of appeasement politics. In response, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar defended the move, clarifying that the initiative is not exclusive to Muslims but extends to all minority communities.

Equal Opportunities for All Minorities

Addressing reporters at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s office, Shivakumar stated, “The reservation of contracts for minorities is only up to Rs 2 crores. In the past, similar arrangements were done for SC/STs. This is for all minorities and not just for Muslims.”

When questioned about the BJP’s claim that the policy is an attempt to appease certain groups, he dismissed the allegation. “They also need livelihood, right? The BJP must keep remembering us; then only will we become stronger,” he remarked.

Participation in Delimitation Talks

Shivakumar also confirmed his participation in the upcoming meeting on delimitation, convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on March 22 in Chennai. “The (Congress) High Command and the CM (Siddaramaiah) have told me to attend the meet. The CM is not attending as doctors have advised him to rest due to the knee pain. I will be representing the government,” he explained.

Stalin has invited leaders from various states and political parties to deliberate on the proposed delimitation exercise. The Tamil Nadu government has strongly opposed the central government’s three-language formula and delimitation plans, arguing that they undermine federalism. The meeting aims to create a unified political front to challenge these proposals.

BBMP Elections on the Horizon

Shivakumar further addressed the pending Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections, stating that the state government is prepared to conduct them without further delay. “The government is, of course, ready. How long can it be postponed? We have called for a meeting of past candidates for BBMP elections from the Congress party to collect their feedback. Then, we will call for a meeting of candidates from all parties. We will collect the feedback from all of them,” he said. However, official dates for the municipal elections are yet to be announced.

The Deputy CM’s remarks underscore the Karnataka government’s stance on inclusive development and its commitment to conducting long-overdue elections, despite the ongoing political discourse.

