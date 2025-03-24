Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Reservation On The Basis Of Religion, Not Allowed’: JP Nadda Slams Congress Over Muslim Reservation On Karnataka

‘Reservation On The Basis Of Religion, Not Allowed’: JP Nadda Slams Congress Over Muslim Reservation On Karnataka

BJP National President and Rajya Sabha MP JP Nadda strongly criticized the Congress party, alleging that its efforts to introduce reservations based on religion contradict the principles set by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the Constitution.

‘Reservation On The Basis Of Religion, Not Allowed’: JP Nadda Slams Congress Over Muslim Reservation On Karnataka


The Rajya Sabha witnessed intense debate and disruptions on Monday over the issue of religion-based reservations, particularly in Karnataka. The session was adjourned during the pre-lunch period as members from the treasury and opposition benches engaged in heated exchanges.

BJP National President and Rajya Sabha MP JP Nadda strongly criticized the Congress party, alleging that its efforts to introduce reservations based on religion contradict the principles set by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the Constitution. Speaking in the Upper House, Nadda said,

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The Congress party’s attempt to introduce religion-based reservations goes against the very principles laid down by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the Constitution. In Karnataka, Congress has already implemented a 4% reservation based on religion in public contracts. Even more alarming is their Deputy Chief Minister’s statement about altering the Constitution to fulfill their divisive agenda. This is a clear attempt to divide the nation for political gain and threatens India’s unity.”

As soon as Nadda concluded his remarks, BJP MPs moved into the aisles, raising slogans against the Congress. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju further escalated the attack, stating that a senior Congress leader, who holds a constitutional position, had allegedly expressed the party’s intent to amend the Constitution to enable religion-based reservations. Though he did not explicitly name the leader, his remarks were seen as a reference to Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar.

“This is not an ordinary statement. It has come from someone holding a constitutional position. Changing the Constitution for religion-based reservations is unacceptable,” Rijiju asserted.

In response, Leader of Opposition and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge countered the allegations, emphasizing that no force could alter the Constitution created by Dr. Ambedkar. However, amid continued sloganeering from both sides, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar was forced to adjourn the House till 2 PM.

The debate over religion-based reservations has become a highly contentious issue in the ongoing parliamentary session, with both the ruling and opposition parties using it as a political flashpoint. The developments indicate that the discussion around reservations is likely to remain a significant point of contention in the coming days.

Must Read: Kunal Kamra Must Apologize, Will Not Be Tolerated’: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Filed under

jp nadda Muslim Reservation In Karnataka

World Tuberculosis (TB) D

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk
Ekrem Imamoglu, Istanbul

Jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu Nominated Turkey’s Opposition Presidential Candidate 
Guwahati Will Host The Te

Guwahati To Host The Test Match Against South Africa This November For The First Time...
Actor Jyotika has opened

Jyotika Reveals Diet & Fitness Secrets Behind Her Stunning Transformation-Inspired By This Bollywood Star!
newsx

Who Is Ekrem Imamoglu, Why Was Turkey Mayor Arrested?
Former Bangladesh captain

Tamim Iqbal Heart Attack: Former Bangladesh Captain Hospitalized Again After Second Health Scare During DPL...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu Nominated Turkey’s Opposition Presidential Candidate 

Jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu Nominated Turkey’s Opposition Presidential Candidate 

Guwahati To Host The Test Match Against South Africa This November For The First Time Ever!

Guwahati To Host The Test Match Against South Africa This November For The First Time...

Jyotika Reveals Diet & Fitness Secrets Behind Her Stunning Transformation-Inspired By This Bollywood Star!

Jyotika Reveals Diet & Fitness Secrets Behind Her Stunning Transformation-Inspired By This Bollywood Star!

Who Is Ekrem Imamoglu, Why Was Turkey Mayor Arrested?

Who Is Ekrem Imamoglu, Why Was Turkey Mayor Arrested?

Entertainment

Jyotika Reveals Diet & Fitness Secrets Behind Her Stunning Transformation-Inspired By This Bollywood Star!

Jyotika Reveals Diet & Fitness Secrets Behind Her Stunning Transformation-Inspired By This Bollywood Star!

Conan O’Brien To Receive Mark Twain Prize For American Humor Amid Kennedy Center Controversy

Conan O’Brien To Receive Mark Twain Prize For American Humor Amid Kennedy Center Controversy

Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Wedding Plans Revealed, Couple To Marry In Venice: Report

Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Wedding Plans Revealed, Couple To Marry In Venice: Report

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About Selena Gomez’s New Album

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About

Lifestyle

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International