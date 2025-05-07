Residents From Poonch Recall Morning Of Fear After Pakistani Shelling As India Retaliates Under Operation Sindoor

Following India’s Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, the Pakistan Army launched a 10-hour-long artillery bombardment on civilian areas in Poonch and Tangdhar starting Tuesday night.

Operation Sindoor: In the early hours of Wednesday morning, residents of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district woke to relentless shelling from across the border. The Pakistan Army began heavy artillery fire around 1 AM, continuing for nearly 10 hours and targeting multiple civilian areas. Eyewitnesses reported loud explosions and widespread damage to civilian infrastructure, including the Forest Department Office and areas surrounding a B.Ed college. Authorities used loudspeakers to urge people to remain indoors, and emergency measures were activated across the district. By late morning, panic had set in as casualties were reported and residents described a deeply unsettling situation.

Residents Recall Sleepless Night, Morning Of Shelling After Operation Sindoor

Gurjot Singh, a resident of Poonch, said, “Since 1 AM, there was constant firing and loud bomb sounds. People couldn’t sleep due to fear. Announcements were made asking everyone to stay indoors. In the morning, Pakistan targeted civilian areas—especially the Forest Department Office—and some shells landed near the B.Ed college. Certain casualties were also reported, but the exact numbers weren’t clear.”

Tej Karan, currently in Jammu but originally from Poonch, added, “My entire family is in Poonch. They were terrified during the morning shelling. The area has been under constant attack, and even civilian areas were hit. I’ve been on the phone with my relatives, and they are still shaken.”

Students and Families Take Shelter Indoors

Avneet Kaur, a student in Delhi visiting Poonch during her semester break, recounted, “I was asleep when my younger brother woke me up, saying, ‘India ne attack kar diya!’ Moments later, we heard gunfire and explosions. The firing felt like it was right outside our home. We’ve been told to stay inside. Even though we expected retaliation, the fear we experienced this morning is overwhelming.”

Security Forces Monitor Situation as Bunkers Deployed

Authorities have deployed bunkers in residential areas and emergency services remain active. Civilian houses, roads, and walls suffered visible damage. The firing subsided later in the day, but state agencies remain on high alert. Officials continue to monitor the border situation and assess damage caused by the morning’s shelling.

