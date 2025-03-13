‘Result Of Contagious Disease Called-Intolerance’: Kapil Sibal Denounces Journalist Arrests In Telangana

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday said that the arrest of two journalists in Telangana for "criticising CM" is a result of a contagious disease called "intolerance".

In a post on X, Sibal said,”Telangana Arrests two journalists for criticising CM for spreading falsehood inciting divisions to disturb law and order. Really? Arrest is not the solution. It is the result of a contagious disease called: Intolerance!”

Earlier, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the arrest of two women journalists in the early hours of Wednesday.

In a post on X, KTR said, “Is this your ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ Rahul Gandhi ji? Arresting two women journalists in the wee hours of the morning!! What is their crime? Giving voice to the public opinion on incompetent & corrupt Congress Government. Last I checked, the Constitution of India that you hold regularly, upholds Freedom of Speech Mr Gandhi.”

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla also claimed that a senior journalist was arrested for showcasing the plight of farmers in Telangana.

“Rahul Gandhi preaches from the pulpit about free media, freedom of the press, democracy, so on and so forth. And in Telangana, the Congress government shows Dadi Ma Wali emergency mindset. The Telangana government and police, Revanth Reddy government has arrested a senior journalist, picked her up, and that too the police were sent early in the morning. Her crime, her sin, was that she showed the frustration and plight of the farmers of Telangana who expose the Telangana government for what it is,” the BJP leader said.

“Instead of addressing the farmers’ issues, they have hounded the journalists. Not the first time they have done this. Filing cases against journalists, activists have become part and parcel of Congress governments,” Poonawalla said in a video posted on X.

(Inputs from ANI)

