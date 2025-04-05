Home
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Retired Army Officer Assaulted And Robbed By Woman In Mathura After Matrimonial Site Trap

The complainant also claimed that his gold chain, debit card, Rs. 12,000 in cash, purse, and travel bag were stolen from the guest house.

Retired Army Officer Assaulted And Robbed By Woman In Mathura After Matrimonial Site Trap


A retired Indian Army colonel has alleged that he was assaulted, held hostage, robbed, and blackmailed after meeting a woman on a matrimonial website. The shocking incident reportedly took place in Barsana, Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to a complaint filed with Barsana police on Thursday, a retired army officer and a resident of Gurugram, Haryana, claimed that a woman he met through a matrimonial platform lured him to Mathura under the pretext of marriage.

Station House Officer (SHO) Raj Kamal Singh said that the woman, a resident of Barsana originally from Mathura, had convinced the colonel to visit the Radharani temple on January 25. She also arranged for his stay at a guest house and accompanied him on a tour of the area.

However, things took a sinister turn when she informed him that her brother had met with an accident and they had to rush immediately. Once the retired officer got into a waiting vehicle, he was allegedly assaulted by the woman’s accomplices, who snatched his phone and forced him to contact friends and relatives to transfer money.

Threatened

“He was then taken back to the guest house, where he was reportedly forced to act in obscene videos and photos at gunpoint,” the SHO said, adding that the colonel was threatened with the release of the videos if he approached authorities.

The complainant also claimed that his gold chain, debit card, Rs. 12,000 in cash, purse, and travel bag were stolen from the guest house.

After failing to trace the culprits himself, the retired officer filed a formal complaint with Barsana police. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation is currently underway. Police said further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.

