Retired Bombay High Court Judge’s Daughter Assaulted in London, Received Death Threat Linked to Past Case

Retired Bombay High Court judge Gautam Patel says that his daughter was assaulted in London and later received a death threat tied to a judgment he delivered in a prominent Syedna succession conflict. This matter has raised some serious concerns in the legal fraternity as UK authorities are now looking into the assault while both camps in the religious inheritance dispute have strongly condemned the violence and the threats.

Retired Bombay High Court Judge Receives Death Threat

A death threat was reportedly sent on June 5 to the London home of retired Bombay High Court judge Gautam Patel’s daughter, just weeks after she was allegedly attacked on a street in London.

Speaking from London on Monday, Justice Patel said that the threat letter was connected to a judgment he delivered in 2024. The ruling was linked to the long-running argument over who should recognised as the Syedna, the spiritual head of the spritual head of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

Why Retired Bombay High Court Judge Gautam Patel Daughter Receives Death Threat?

Justice Gautam Patel said that his family has received several anonymous threat letters in the past 10 months with one letter sent in 2025. The death threat letters accused him of issuing the judgment under pressure and claimed that the verdict was fraudulent.

The same letter asked him to upload a YouTube video in which he would admit that his ruling was wrong and that it was fraudulent, too. It further said that the decision caused serious harm to the faith and the future of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

Patel said, “This is a clever attempt to leverage the jurisdictional gap between Mumbai and London. There has been no attack on me in Mumbai, for that would result in immediate local action.”

He added, “Instead, the attack is directed against my daughter, a British citizen, on British soil. The connection to me and the judgment remains, but the actual attack — and therefore actual investigation — gets localized to the UK.”

Retired Bombay High Court Judge’s Daughter Assaulted in London

According to Justice Patel, his daughter was attacked near her home while she was just taking her children to school. He said a man in a mask and hood came from behind and repeatedly punched her in the face. The assault left her with a broken nose and a few injuries.

Justice Patel said he has no intention of giving in to the threats or the blackmail. He had earlier told the Mumbai Police that he would not comply with the demands in the threatening letters either.

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