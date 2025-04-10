Retired PWD Officer Shot At In Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah, Critical

A retired Public Works Department (PWD) officer sustained serious injuries after being shot by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, police officials confirmed on Thursday.

The attack occurred around 7:30 pm on Wednesday evening in Modhi village under the Bharthana police station limits. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), Satyapal Singh, said that the victim, 72-year-old Om Prakash, was in his field when he was ambushed and shot at close range.

Local residents, alarmed by the sound of gunfire, rushed to the scene and discovered Om Prakash lying in a pool of blood. His family members were immediately informed, and he was first taken to Bharthana Community Health Centre. Due to the severity of his injuries, doctors referred him to Saifai Medical College, where his condition remains critical.

This is the second shooting incident reported from the Bharthana area in just two days. On Tuesday night, unidentified men stormed a house in Vivouli village—falling under the same police jurisdiction—and fatally shot a young man.

Senior police officials have since increased patrols in the region and launched a probe into both incidents. While no arrests have been made so far, investigators are exploring possible links between the two shootings.

Villagers have expressed concern over the spike in violent crimes and have demanded swift action from local authorities to ensure safety and bring the culprits to justice.

