Revanth Meets PM Modi, Demands For Approval For Hyderabad Phase 2 Metro Project, Defence Projects To Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed several issues related to the state and demanded to provide expansi0n to Huderabad Metro project phase two and also to provide defence projects.

Reddy, who had arrived in the national capital on Friday evening first attended the meeting of 10th Niti Aayog Governing Council on Saturday that was chaired by the Prime Minister.

He then met the Prime Minister and put forth several demands for the state.

The Congress leader made the demand for the Hyderabad Metro Rail phase two.

The Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister that Phase-I of Hyderabad Metro has 3 Corridors of 69 kms and was implemented with Rs. 22,000 crore.

He informed the Prime Minister that there is urgent need to expand metro to many other parts of the city.

Reddy told the Prime Minister that no expansion taken up in last 10 years by previous government and that the present government has submitted proposals for Phase-II expansion

Reddy said that phase two has five corridors covering 76.4 kms.

He also apprised Modi that Phase-II will be a joint venture project between Centre and the state government. He said that the estimated cost of Phase-II is Rs 24,269 crore and as per approved norms, Centre’s share will be 18 per cent, which is Rs 4230 crore and state government’s share will be 30 per cent, which is Rs 7,313 crore and debt component will be 48 per cent, which is Rs 11,693 crore.

He also pointed out that Chennai Metro Phase-II was approved in October, 2024 at an estimated cost of Rs 63,246 crore, Bangalore Metro Phase-II approved in April, 2021 at an estimated cost of Rs 14,788 crore, Bangalore Metro Phase-III approved in August, 2024 at an estimated cost of Rs 15,611 crore.

Reddy also apprised the Prime Minister that Telangana government has submitted Phase-II proposals to Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on November 4, 2024.

“Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has sought some clarifications from Telangana government, which have been replied to,” he said, adding that request to instruct MoHUA to expedite and give Cabinet approval for Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II Project.

The Chief Minister also made request for Regional Ring Road and said that the state government had proposed the two National Highways which together makes a ring around Hyderabad i.e. Regional Ring Road.

He also demanded foe Regional Ring Railway and said that it is proposed to lay a Railway line parallel to the Regional Ring Road.

He said that the Railway line will form a ring around 370 kms long Regional Ring Road and will open up the Telangana drastically and result in transformative changes.

He further said that green field highway from Bandar port to dry port near Hyderabad for which the state contributes 35 per cent of the country’s pharmaceutical production.

Reddy asserted that the Green field Expressway proposed from Dry Port to Bandar Port will enhance connectivity and reduce freight cost and supports the region’s industrial and export requirements.

He said that Green field Railway line alongside proposed port Highway will enhance strategic connectivity and it will improve and boost manufacturing sectors and create new jobs in Telangana.

The Chief Minister also requested for support in strengthening Telangana’s position in India’s semiconductor ecosystem.

Reddy emphasised that Telangana is fully aligned with India’s Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and aims to be a premier hub for advanced semiconductor and electronics manufacturing and Hyderabad has a strong ecosystem with global R&D centres (AMD, Qualcomm, NVIDIA) and major manufacturers (Foxconn, Kaynes), reinforcing its potential.

Reddy said that the state offers seismic safety, industrial land, a skilled workforce, and strong infrastructure, making it a prime location for semiconductor investments.

The Congress leader requested for central government support, and urged for the Prime Minister’s intervention to secure ISM project approval for Telangana, which will strengthen investor confidence and align with India’s goal of $500 billion electronics production by 2030.

He also said that ISM Project approval will accelerate electronics manufacturing, create high-value jobs, and enhance India’s position in the global semiconductor supply chain.

Reddy also requested for support of defence projects of both defence PSUs and private sector defence JVs, capacity building of defence MSMEs and promotion of defence ecosystem in Hyderabad.

He highlighted the Telangana’s role in defence and aerospace and apprised the Prime Minister that Hyderabad has emerged as the largest Make in India hub for aerospace and defence, backed by DRDO labs and over a dozen defence PSUs.

He said that the ecosystem includes 1,000 plus MSMEs supplying components to global and national defence OEMs and attracting global giants like Lockheed Martin, Boeing, GE, Safran, and Honeywell.

He urged the Prime Minister the need to fast-track approvals for Defence JVs and Offsets. He also said that OEMs express strong interest in Telangana but require assured central government orders.

He request for a dedicated approval channel to attract global investments and boost exports.

He also put forth the demand for Hyderabad-Bangalore defence corridor proposal, and said that industries are encouraged towards Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, as against mature and rich ecosystems such as Hyderabad and Bangalore.

He requested for official notification of Hyderabad-Bangalore as a defence corridor for parity in support and also to host Defence Expo in Hyderabad.

Reddy stressed that as a leading defence manufacturing hub, Hyderabad deserves to host the next DefExpo.

He further demanded for policy support and incentives for Defence MSMEs.

Reddy said that defence MSMEs require PLI and incentives due to high investment and long gestation periods.

