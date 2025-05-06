Home
Revanth Reddy Is Becoming An Embarrassment To Telangana Says T-BJP

The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (T-BJP) came down heavily on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, accusing him of pushing the state into administrative and financial disarray, and embarrassing the very people who voted his government into power.

In a strongly worded statement, BJP State Chief Spokesperson N.V. Subash said that the state’s image has suffered an “irreparable dent” under Revanth Reddy’s leadership. “It is deeply disturbing that the Chief Minister himself is repeatedly admitting that his government is bankrupt and unable to even pay pensions to the poor,” Subash said.

He questioned the Congress government’s election promises, calling them hollow and misleading. “Who asked the Congress to make tall claims and false assurances in its manifesto, knowing well that the state was already burdened with massive debts? Revanth Reddy opposed land sales under the previous BRS regime but is now shamelessly attempting to mortgage government lands to raise a few crores,” Subash remarked.

Highlighting the Chief Minister’s recent appeal to protesting government employees and TSRTC staff, Subash pointed out the irony: “Revanth Reddy had once claimed his party had experts who could resolve the financial crisis. Now, he is appealing to trade unions not to strike and warning that any further demands could collapse the system. Is this the efficient governance he promised?”

The BJP leader also criticized the Chief Minister’s suggestion that opposition forces are trying to destabilize the Congress government. “There is no need for the opposition to bring down his government—Revanth Reddy is doing it himself with his failures and public confessions of helplessness,” Subash said.

“If the Chief Minister believes he is incapable of delivering on his promises, he should resign and allow a more competent leader within his party to take charge—or else return to the people for a fresh mandate,” Subash demanded.

“Otherwise,” he added, “Revanth Reddy is not just embarrassing himself but every citizen of Telangana with his reckless admissions and failed leadership.”

The BJP has also demanded accountability from the Gandhis—Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi—arguing that the onus lies equally on their shoulders for deceiving the people of Telangana by endorsing falsehoods propagated by state leaders, particularly Revanth Reddy.

“They cannot wash their hands of their party government’s failure in Telangana,” the BJP leader said. “The people will not forgive them for their grandiose claims during the election campaign, nor for their chest-thumping promises to alleviate the suffering of Telangana’s citizens.”

Raj Kiran Bathula

Raj Kiran Bathula

Revanth Reddy

newsx

